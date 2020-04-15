FAIRFIELD GLADE STATUS
As of the date of this release, we have received no confirmation of a positive COVID-19 case with regard to a Fairfield Glade resident from the Cumberland County Health Department.
Due to privacy concerns, HIPAA regulations and other applicable laws, we won’t receive any patient-specific information.
We can also reassure all of our residents that our police department and our local emergency medical providers are responding to those in need and taking necessary precautions to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19. That includes, among other things, protective equipment and professional sanitation of their gear, including their vehicles.
We urge everyone to continue to stay home, unless leaving home is truly essential, under the Governor’s Stay-at-Home Order.
Continue to practice proper social distancing, and adhere to CDC guidelines. If you have a medical emergency, always dial 911.
WYNDHAM STATUS
We have been informed by the Wyndham Destinations Resort manager for Fairfield Glade that no reservations are being accepted and that all of the timeshare units will remain unoccupied through May 15.
IT’S TIME TO SHOW YOUR COLORS
We have received a number of messages from your Fairfield Glade neighbors suggesting that our community should demonstrate that “We Are All in This Together” and united as we face the COVID-19 threat by flying the American flag and placing red, white, and blue or yellow ribbons around trees in our front yards.
Others have suggested the same signs of community solidarity as a way of saying thank you to all those who continue to sacrifice their own safety, by providing us with our daily essentials, providing medical care, and protecting our community. We will forever be grateful for your courage and bravery.
We wholeheartedly endorse these suggestions to honor the service and sacrifice of the everyday heroes among us. To those who made these suggestions, thank you for reminding us that these are a fitting response to one of the greatest threats our nation and community has faced.
Link to #TNStayApart Video:
FACE COVERINGS GUIDENCE REMINDER
The Centers for Disease Control has issued new guidelines recommending that anyone who is out in public should wear a face covering to reduce the possible spread of the COVID-19 virus.
There are two important distinctions to be made here. First, the CDC recommendation is for “face coverings,” rather than surgical masks or N-95 respirator masks that are in critical demand for our medical providers and first responders.
Face coverings can be made out of breathable fabric to cover your nose and mouth; in fact, a scarf or bandana will do.
Face coverings are intended to reduce your ability to spread the virus to others, not to protect you from contracting the virus from others.
The second point here is that wearing a face covering does not substitute for the recommendations to social distance by a minimum of 6 feet. We encourage everyone to wash your hands more often; don’t touch your face or mouth; avoid unnecessary physical contact with others; cover your cough; wipe down surfaces with disinfectants; and, if you feel sick, you need to Stay At Home.
One other precaution you need to consider is that when you are wearing a face covering or wearing gloves, you need to be careful not to bring your hands or gloves in contact with your face to adjust the face covering and when you remove it, make sure you have removed your gloves and first washed your hands thoroughly.
There are also ways to volunteer to help our first responders such as helping Protecting the Plateau, which can be found on Facebook. They are making and supplying face coverings for first responders and medical personnel here in Cumberland County.
STAY-AT-HOME ORDER REMINDER
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s, Executive Order 23, which states that “all persons in Tennessee are required to Stay At Home, except for when engaging in Essential Activity or Essential Services” remains in place.
For most of us who are retired, it means that we should Stay At Home and only venture out for basic essentials. We all need food, most need medications, and some require medical attention. From time to time, we may need to fuel our cars, stop by an ATM for cash, or pick up a supply for a home-repair project. But other than that and some daily exercise, we should all be avoiding contact with others.
Once again, we want to be perfectly clear and stress to all members of our community that, given the demographic composition of Fairfield Glade, it is extremely important that you follow the current public health advisories.
Any gathering of individuals, inside or outside in the Glade or elsewhere, for whatever well-intentioned purpose, is strongly discouraged and increases the risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus and spreading it to others in our community.
Given the update to Executive Order 23, comments from our members, and the USTA’s recommendations, we have decided to remove all the tennis nets and the pickleball nets at the Racquet Center and Druid Hills to encourage social distancing.
LET’S ALL MAKE GOOD CHOICES OUT THERE!
We all want to return to life and business as usual as soon as possible, and we have shared with you that we take the financial impact of our actions seriously.
We continue to re-evaluate our actions as this situation develops; however, we must continue to follow all the public health advisories and will continue to act in the best interests of our community as a whole.
DO YOUR PART, STAY APART
STAY STRONG / STAY SAFE / TAKE CARE OF ONE ANOTHER
Ken Flierl, President, for the
FGCC Board of Directors and Senior Management Team (SMT)
COVID-19 links:
www.covenanthealth.com/coronavirus
www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
