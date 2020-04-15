For many years, the Fairfield Glade Community Club has supported our Employee Relief Fund to help our employees experiencing financial hardships.
This account is 100% funded by our employees through payroll deductions, and employees who elect to contribute may specify any amount of money to be contributed to this fund on a biweekly basis.
This Employee Relief Fund is managed independently by a committee of employees; this committee looks at requests from managers/supervisors for assistance to employees who may need special financial assistance due to major health issues, loss of home due to fire, etc. Payments are made directly to service providers rather than the employee.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, many of our employees have had their hours reduced since we have closed Club amenities/facilities. Therefore, we are anticipating that we will need to use this fund more than usual to assist some employees during this crisis.
Many of our residents have expressed a desire to help Club employees who might need extra help during this time, so we believe the best way to handle this would be to give our members the opportunity to contribute directly to our Employee Relief Fund.
If you are interested in contributing to the Fairfield Glade Community Club Employee Relief Fund, you can drop off your check, made payable to The FGCC Employee Relief Fund, in the drop box at the Club’s Administration Office at 7827 Peavine Rd., or mail it to Fairfield Glade Community Club, P.O. Box 2000, Fairfield Glade, TN 38558.
This is not a 501(c)(3) account; therefore, your donations would not be considered tax deductible.
Thank you in advance for any assistance you might give to help the Club’s employees during these difficult times.
Please remember to Stay Home/Stay Safe.
Ken Flierl, President, for the
FGCC Board of Directors and Senior Management Team (SMT)
