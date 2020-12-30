For many years, Tax-Aide has provided free tax preparation and filing services at sites in Crossville, Lake Tansi, Jamestown, Fairfield Glade, Sparta and Pleasant Hill.
Tax-Aide is organized and managed by the AARP Foundation, which is the charitable arm of AARP. Funding for the operation of this service is provided by the IRS, the AARP Foundation and other charitable organizations.
Tax-Aide volunteers who staff these sites are certified by the IRS; the management and control of Tax-Aide sites are governed by rules and criteria established by Tax-Aide and the IRS.
Because of issues with the COVID-19 virus, the operation of the Tax-Aide sites for the tax year 2020 in this area has not yet been determined.
Site leaders and volunteers want to provide service, but it must be done in a manner that will not compromise the safety of either the volunteers or the taxpayers who use the service.
The Tax-Aide organization, in coordination with the IRS, has devoted a tremendous amount of time, effort and testing to develop models of operation that will afford the necessary safety of operation, for volunteers, taxpayers and taxpayer data.
Five models of operation have been developed and approved by the IRS for use.
The models, however, have limitations for their usage based on the county’s COVID-19 classification. Local restrictions must also be considered.
Finally, the availability of Tax-Aide volunteers willing to volunteer in these conditions is a factor.
At this time, no site location or dates of operation have been finalized for any of this area’s sites.
Taxpayers are asked to refrain from calling the organizations that have provided a work location or taken appointments for tax preparation in the past. They do not know of Tax-Aide’s plans for this year and Tax-Aide representatives feel it is a disservice to them to have those interruptions. Information will be provided to newspapers as soon as sites are determined, when they will be offered, and a phone number to make an appointment.
Thank you for your support and your consideration on this matter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.