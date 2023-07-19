A Davidson County judge has dropped her requirement that the state post a $500 bond for its preliminary injunction against the owners of Plate & Bowl, eliminating the obstacle to her June court order that prohibits them from operating it without a state permit.
Chancellor Anne C. Martin’s decision from a Friday hearing in Chancery Court in Nashville does not specify when the injunction against the Fairfield Glade private membership eatery would take effect.
But in her June 21 order, she approved the Tennessee Department of Health’s request for the temporary injunction with the stipulation that it would take effect upon the state posting the bond.
Instead of posting the bond, the state a week later filed a motion asserting that Martin erred in requiring it. That set up Friday’s hearing to consider that motion. She approved the state’s request that the bond requirement be eliminated from her June court order.
With the bond no longer required, she wrote in Friday’s decision that the rest of her June court order “remains unchanged and in place.”
Martin in that court order prohibited Plate & Bowl co-owners Vincent and Bethany Luchetta from “unlawfully operating, managing or participating in the operation of or management of any food service establishment” in Tennessee that requires a state permit.
The Luchettas declined to comment to the Glade Sun after Friday’s hearing.
Since Plate & Bowl opened in Village Green Mall on April 13, the Luchettas have operated it in defiance of a Health Department requirement that they obtain a state permit and allow food safety inspections. They have refused to comply, leading the department to seek the temporary injunction.
Determining exactly what Plate & Bowl is has been a matter of some controversy.
The Luchettas do not refer to their operation as a restaurant; they have promoted it in various ways, including as a Christian-based private “eatery” and a “social club.” They maintain that they have a First Amendment constitutional right to “assemble within a private structure” and to operate Plate & Bowl free of government oversight.
They have underscored their position recently with a message on a chalkboard sign outside Plate & Bowl referring to it as a “private members club closed to the public.” Its full-length window and door that once were transparent have been covered, preventing anyone from looking inside.
The state, however, classifies Plate & Bowl as a “food service establishment” not exempt from state regulation, including food safety inspections.
Anyone wanting to eat at Plate & Bowl first must become a member by agreeing to seven “house rules,” which include acknowledging that it operates in private.
Members also must disclose that they do not represent any organization or government agency involved in enforcement of government regulations. Any member representing such an entity would be considered a trespasser subject to paying an unspecified “remedy compensation,” according to the membership agreement.
Plate & Bowl has both its supporters and detractors in the community. Some have said that they like the food and the friendliness of their hosts and that they would continue to eat there. Others have asserted that they would not patronize it because of the membership requirements and because it has not complied with state food safety regulations.
