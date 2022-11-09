Heatherhurst Brae Course is closed until mid-March 2023.
Stonehenge Golf Course will be closed Nov. 13-March 1, 2023. It may be opened on an as-needed basis; those who walk the golf course are asked to look for carts in the staging area as they walk from the parking lot to the course.
Heatherhurst Crag Course will be closed in December.
Druid Hills will be closed in January 2023, and Dorchester will be closed in March 2023.
The courses cannot be used for walking if they are open for play.
Residents are welcome to walk or ride bicycles on the courses while they are closed. Stay on the cart path, and remember to watch out for golf maintenance equipment and vehicles while crews work on the courses during the winter time.
Those who walk their pets on the golf courses are asked to pick up after them using dog waste bags, and dispose of it in a trash can or take it with them. Do not leave it on the ground for someone else to pick up.
Thanks for cooperating.
