The biggest collection of Corvettes in Cumberland County will on display in Fairfield Glade on June 11.
The annual event, which celebrates the Plateau Corvette Club’s 10th anniversary, will be from noon- 3 p.m. at The Square, on the corner of Stonehenge Dr. and Peavine Rd.
Many other car clubs will attend.
Music will be provided by DJ Garrison.
With many activities such as a Hula dancing demonstration, cornhole games, people’s choice award, food and many classic cars in attendance, there will be no shortage of entertainment.
All car clubs are welcome. For more details, contact Dom Janusky at djanusky@hotmail.com.
