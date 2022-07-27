There’s a good reason why neither Aldi, Trader Joe’s nor Publix has a presence in Cumberland County, including Fairfield Glade, where some residents crave them.
Our numbers aren’t right for them — at least not yet.
It takes demographics such as population and myriad other statistics and calculations to attract such major retailers to a community.
“We’re not quite there; we’re on the cusp,” Ethan Hadley, Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce president, told a Fairfield Glade audience of 90 people July 18 at The Center.
He spoke on the topic of economic development in the predominantly rural county of 62,000 people.
Hadley was responding to a man in the audience who asked what was being done to attract major corporations that would offer “something bigger and better on groceries than what we have” and a store that would compete with Lowe’s.
Hadley said major retailers such as supermarket chains, hobby stores and restaurants “have to be comfortable with their numbers” beyond what would show to be profitable in a specific community.
Companies have staff who crunch the numbers to help determine whether their investments in a community would fit their business models.
A company’s decision must be “justified on a spreadsheet,” he said. The bottom line for many companies is that Cumberland County is “just not big enough.”
What a community like Crossville (population 12,000) can do is establish contacts with the large chains and make them aware of what it can offer for when they might be ready to seriously consider building there.
Crossville did land a prized business this summer, the super-sized travel center Buc-ee’s on Genesis Rd. off Interstate 40’s Exit 320. It is the first Buc-ee’s in Tennessee for the Texas based-chain.
The 53,400-square-feet store has 120 gasoline fueling stations and offers a vast array of to-go sandwiches, snacks and beverages.
Traffic exiting the interstate to stop at Buc-ee’s sometimes is bumper to bumper depending on the time of day.
While some communities strive to attract companies that employ many times the numbers of workers than those at small and mid-size businesses, that’s not part of the Chamber of Commerce’s current strategy.
Hadley explained that trying to entice a company promising 1,200 jobs would be impractical because there aren’t that many people
looking for work in the county.
He said the Chamber’s strategy is “to go for higher wages (and) lower job numbers that we can support.”
He told the audience the county won’t grow “dramatically overnight, but we’re trying to be smart about the tack that we take, what we want to recruit.”
Hadley explained steps that Crossville and the county have been taking to make the area desirable for businesses.
One is development of a 20-acre Interchange Business Park off I-40 and U.S. 127 with access to gas, electric, water and sewer utilities.
The park, with about 10 acres on a pad, is certified by the state to accommodate an industrial project.
Some other topics discussed were:
Tourism. “We have so much in our backyard,” Hadley said.
He mentioned several attractions in Cumberland County, among them 10 golf courses, five in Fairfield Glade; Meadow Park Lake disc golf course; a 773-acre motorsports park once planned for Oak Ridge but now under construction in eastern Cumberland County; the annual hiking marathon, Apple Festival, Crossville Fly-In and Bigfoot Festival.
Broadband service. Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster, who attended to help answer questions from the audience, replied to a man who wanted to know what was being done to improve internet service in the county.
Foster said service has been a problem in some areas because of inaccurate Federal Communications Commission mapping that determines communities’ eligible for grants to improve service and because of incorrect reporting from internet service providers.
“So it was a mess,” he said.
Foster referred the audience to his website, allenfoster.com/broadband, to learn about progress to improve service, including $20 million in government grants and matching funds from service providers.
Outlet mall. One woman asked what might happen with Crossville Outlet Center now that it is under new ownership.
Although several stores have closed in recent years, she said visitors to the model trains exhibit there have increased since the opening of neighbor Buc-ee’s.
Hadley said he did not know because the owner has not asked for assistance from the Chamber. But he said the interior would need at least $1.5 million in modernizing work.
Cleared property along Peavine Rd. near I-40. One man asked if any development is planned for the area.
Hadley said the owners cleared it to see for themselves what it would look like and to show it to others who might be interested in it.
Rumors about what might go in there have persisted since the property was first cleared a few years ago and with more clearing recently.
“In my mind, it makes sense for something that might not make sense for you,” Hadley said. “But bottom line is at the end of the day it’s going to be done by somebody that has the wherewithal to put something there.”
Foster said he would like to see “mixed use” of that land.
Hadley agreed and also said the county needs housing.
“Our inventory is really, really, really low,” he noted.
