Crab Orchard Utility District General Manager Everett Bolin hopes utility districts in the area can come together to find long-term solutions to the need for more water on the Plateau.
“Us little utilities can’t afford big projects. But if we were all together, 34,000 strong, you’d be one of the bigger utilities in the state,” said Bolin during the March 12 session of Positively Glade.
An earlier effort in the early 2000s failed to make headway on the issue, and the regional water authority that had been created was disbanded.
COUD maintains about 400 miles of water line serving about 8,500 customers. The service area stretches from East First St. north to Fentress County, south to Homestead, and east to the Roane County line.
The district’s water comes from the 300-acre Otter Creek Lake off Peavine Rd. with a 1,700-acred water shed. It can provide 2 million gallons per day in raw water. The water treatment facility can treat up to 4 million gallons of water a day.
COUD provides 1.2 million to 2.5 million gallons per day to serve customers. Efforts to replace lines and reduce water loss have allowed the district to serve more customers while continuing to treat about 1.4 million gallons a day, Bolin said.
“Conservation is first,” Bolin said.
The Stone family agreed to give the district water rights for 99 years.
“It’s perfectly located for water,” Bolin said. “We work on elevation. We pump all of our water to the Druid Hills tank and flow gravity through the lines.”
The utility also has a connection with the city of Crossville’s water system, should it need to purchase water to serve customers.
Most of the community is served via gravity water lines except for the areas of Renegade Mountain, Millstone Mountain and Smith Mountain.
Bolin has been working for several years on ideas to increase water supply to the area, including tapping into Daddy’s Creek, a stream that is part of the Obed Wild and Scenic River system. The stream has data on water flow dating back to the 1930s.
“Every time we give them [regulators] a report, they ask about a regional concept,” Bolin said.
He proposed taking about 5% of the stream’s average water flow to serve water customers in COUD. That could allow the current lake to serve Fairfield Glade and the new water source to serve other customers and allow for growth in the area.
Water projects often include multiple regulatory agencies, from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to the Tennessee Valley Authority, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Fish and Wildlife and the National Park Service.
Bolin said he had talked with each agency regarding a water harvesting plan for Daddy’s Creek, and while he said they see the need, they recognize the hurdles necessary for the project to gain approval.
“I understand this: they said they didn’t want to give me 5% of the flow and someone else need 5% of the flow and someone else need something. They said, ‘Get together and see what you need,’” Bolin said.
Bolin said COUD had also explored the possibility of a new impoundment, such as on Clear Creek near the Fentress/Cumberland County line.
“All the counties around us need water,” Bolin said.
An effort to build another recreational lake on the Plateau failed to gain permitting in 2000, but water supply projects could be pursued, he said.
“We don’t have all that much time. We’ve got to have more water supply on this mountain,” Bolin said.
Creation of a regional water coalition would require action by the Tennessee General Assembly.
In October, the city of Crossville, which provides water to city and Catoosa districts and sells to South Cumberland Utility District and others, received updated projections on water needs in the county through 2067.
That study, by J.R. Wauford and Company, projected Cumberland County would need between 8 million and 9 million gallons a day of raw water by 2037 to about 11 million to 12 million gallons a day by 2067. Meadow Park Lake and Lake Holiday offer a safe yield of about 8.8 million gallons per day, with the city connected to Lake Tansi for emergency water use.
The city is currently pursuing a permit to raise the height of the dam at Meadow Park Lake to increase the safe yield from 3.58 million gallons a day to 4.8 million gallons a day.
Bolin offered the audience a brief history of COUD. He joined the district in 2003 after then Cumberland County Mayor Brock Hill replaced individuals on the utility’s board and much of the staff quit.
In 2004, former officials were charged with theft from the district. The utility district then filed a RICO lawsuit in federal court seeking recovery of the funds, eventually recovering about $480,000.
“I got all the money back, plus attorney’s fees,” Bolin said.
The utility recently implemented a new water leak protection program, with a charge of about $2 per month for residential customers.
The program pays up to $2,500 twice a year for the cost of lost water. A separate program customers can opt in for a program that provides coverage to repair water lines after a leak.
COUD had been charging customers the cost to produce the water when they had a leak and forgave the rest of the fees. COUD lost about $100,000 a year to water leaks per year. This program will help mitigate those costs, Bolin said.
“We felt it was good for the utility and good for you,” he said.
