The Plateau Corvette Clubs meeting on Thursday, June 4, has been canceled. All other club events for June have also been canceled. The next scheduled  meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 2, in Crossville Outlet Center meeting room  112. Corvette owners meet and plan events to enjoy with their Corvettes. The annual Cruisin into Summer Car show and Cruise In in Fairfield Glade planned for June 13 has been canceled. Visit plateaucorvetteclub.com or Facebook, or email plateaucorvette@gmail.com for details.

