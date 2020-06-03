The Plateau Corvette Clubs meeting on Thursday, June 4, has been canceled. All other club events for June have also been canceled. The next scheduled meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 2, in Crossville Outlet Center meeting room 112. Corvette owners meet and plan events to enjoy with their Corvettes. The annual Cruisin into Summer Car show and Cruise In in Fairfield Glade planned for June 13 has been canceled. Visit plateaucorvetteclub.com or Facebook, or email plateaucorvette@gmail.com for details.
Corvette Club cancels June events
