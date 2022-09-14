The Fairfield Glade Environmental Committee is reminded daily of the beauty surrounding us here in Fairfield Glade. The Cumberland Plateau and its extensive forest provide wonderful views and great opportunities to live in and explore its magnificence.
Because of the topography of Fairfield Glade, it is important to keep in mind several basic facts when either building on your lot, making improvements to current landscapes or maintaining your landscapes. The geology of the Plateau is primarily sandstone, limestone, coal and shale. In our area, sandstone is abundant and more resistant to water absorption, contributing to heavy runoff. Runoff can carry pollutants, such as sediment, microorganisms and fertilizers, contaminating streams, lakes and the ground.
New owners, in conjunction with their builders and the Tree Policy, make decisions regarding the number and location of trees on their lots. Retaining an acceptable number of trees is very important. Not only does it present a modified but aesthetically pleasing landscape, but it also allows water uptake during heavy rains to not contribute to heavy runoff. Also, a lack of natural landscape during construction increases the possibility of heavy runoff. Consequently, proper construction barriers must be in place to eliminate runoff to adjacent neighbors, creeks and lakes.
Homeowners that use extensive dryscape techniques on their property should pay close attention to the potential of larger amounts of runoff that may affect their neighbors’ lots and the lakes that may eventually receive additional silt and water flow. Dryscapes incorporate the use of various sizes of river rock and smaller size pea gravel. Usually, a barrier is under the dryscape to prevent grass and weed growth. The barrier will prevent water absorption and contribute to greater runoff.
All residents are responsible for properly disposing of organic debris as a community. Disposal of leaves, grass, tree branches and brush in an unauthorized manner within Fairfield Glade, contributes to fire hazards and runoff into our creeks and lakes, causing excessive algae growth.
Plant invasive species are non-native to our ecosystem and are likely to cause environmental harm to the area. Keep vigilant and evaluate your landscape for invasive species and take action to control the plant.
A goal for everyone is to be good stewards of their property, the community, and the beautiful Plateau. Please keep that in mind as you manage your landscape. Additional information can be found on the Fairfield Glade website under the Architectural Control Committee’s “Fairfield Glade Landscaping Recommendations and Best Practices.”
