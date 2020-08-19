A Fairfield Glade contractor accused by two victims of accepting money for home improvements and then not performing or finishing the work has pleaded guilty in Cumberland County Criminal Court.
Samuel Darin Hughes, 53, pleaded guilty to an information charging two counts of home improvement fraud and received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation.
Hughes is to pay $25,200 restitution at the rate of $500 per month. The charges stem from cases in April 2017 and May 2018. Court costs were waived.
In the first case, Hughes, of 170 St. George Dr., was accused by a Fairfield Glade couple of entering into a contract to perform work on a Fairfield Glade area residence in May 2018. The couple told Cumberland County Sheriff’s Investigator David Hamby they paid $6,400 toward the quoted costs of $12,356. They claimed only 10% of the work was done by October 2018.
In the second count, Hughes was accused of taking $10,300 for a Delbridge Lane residence in May 2018 to perform home improvement projects. The homeowner told investigators only about $1,500 worth of work had been completed.
In another case that was part of the investigation, Hughes was accused of taking $7,000 to repair or replace a roof on a Snead Dr. residence. During the investigation, Hughes told investigators that he planned to pay back the $7,000 as work had not been done.
Fairfield Glade Police and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incidents.
