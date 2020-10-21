Five home improvement fraud indictments were handed down in a pickup indictment against the man who purchased McCulley Siding and Windows. The indictments were among dozens handed down by the grand jury meeting earlier this month.
Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies conducting a traffic stop Oct. 6 on Miller Ave. at Dunbar Lane arrested Marshall Shane Ridley, 52, Old Winesap Rd., on the indictments.
An indictment is not a finding of guilt, but a review of pending charges by a citizen panel called the grand jury who decided there was enough evidence to forward the charge to a higher court for further action.
Ridley reportedly purchased MSW, a home improvement business in Crossville, and retained the name of the business.
Not long after that, Fairfield Glade Police started receiving complaints about money being paid the contractor for work that was either never completed or never started, according to Fairfield Glade Police Det. Mark Rosser.
More than 20 complaints were filed over the course of a two years. Average down payments ranged from $2,500 to $3,000, with one down payment made in the amount of $13,000.
Fairfield Glade Police Det. Steven Johnson was assigned to investigate the complaints, starting in late summer of 2018. The company filed for bankruptcy protection after that.
Rosser took up the investigation when Johnson left the department and presented his cases to the Cumberland County Grand Jury on Oct. 1. A sealed indictment was then handed down and not made public until the indictments had been served through Ridley’s arrest.
Rosser said more cases are being looked into and additional charges could be filed, although a decision on that has not been made.
“The case could not have gone forward without the sheriff’s office and the officer (making the traffic stop) checking for warrants,” said Rosser.
“These indictments are no reflection on the original owners of MSW. For years and years they were well respected and ran a good business … the original owners have actually been very cooperative helping us.”
Ridley faces arraignment in Cumberland County Criminal Court on Oct. 27.
Rosser advised Fairfield Glade residents to pay attention to Police Chief Michael Williams’ “Chief’s Report” published in the Glade Sun. The report is filled with safety tips, scam alerts and pertinent information for their residents.
“We work very hard to protect those we serve,” Williams said. “The senior population is very vulnerable to those who want to take advantage of them. So, therefore, we are extra vigilant when it comes to our residents, especially when it comes to home improvement fraud.”
Check with the Better Business Bureau, go online and research potential contractors before hiring. One possible red flag for contractors is if they have no signage or insignia on their work truck, no business cards, or if their business card returns to a post office box.
“We wish we could say he was the only one and this was over with, but it just seems like we have a never ending stream of people wanting to take advantage of our residents,” Rosser said. “We will always do everything we can to stop that. And if we can’t stop it, we try to do our best to pick up the pieces afterwards. Always call us if you have a question.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.