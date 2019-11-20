Though I usually discuss issues related to the Fairfield Glade Fire Department, I would like to address a matter that is just as close to my heart– veterans!
I am a Navy veteran . My father, brother, and children are veterans, too. For all the veterans and family members of veterans in Fairfield Glade, I wanted to make you aware of a new project, the Upper Cumberland State Veterans Cemetery (UCSVC).
The UCSVC association was formed in 2013 to assist the state of Tennessee in establishing a veterans cemetery in the Upper Cumberland region. The association is composed of veteran representatives and funded by the 14 counties of the Upper Cumberland: Clay, Cumberland, DeKalb, Fentress, Jackson, Macon, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Smith, Trousdale, VanBuren, Warren, and White counties.
The UCSV association is an approved 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization.
While the decision on location has not been finalized, the group is close to a decision on building it in the Crossville area. Veterans who were honorably discharged along with their spouses are eligible for burial in the cemetery. This cemetery can be a central point for honoring veterans in Cumberland and surrounding counties.
Donations are appreciated and can only accept checks. Please write checks and send to:
Upper Cumberland State Veterans Cemetery Association (UCSVCA)
P.O. Box 352
Cookeville, Tn. 38503-0352
For more informaiton, visit ucsvca.net or contact Shawn Brunelle sjbusnpa@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.