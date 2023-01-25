All Cumberland County parents and residents are welcome to join Conservative Americans for Tennessee to hear from Cumberland County Director of Schools William Stepp.
The meeting starts at 10 a.m. in Building 1 of Tennessee College of Applied Technology at 910 Miller Ave., Crossville. Coffee and treats will be available.
Stepp is a 1990 graduate of Cumberland County High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Tennessee Technological University, a master’s in music education from Florida State University and an education specialist degree from Tennessee Tech.
He has served as an educator in Tennessee for 25 years, two more years at Florida State University, and has 21 years of service with the Tennessee Army National Guard.
Stepp taught band in Coffee, Rutherford and Putnam counties. He is a former assistant principal and a principal at the high school and middle school levels, leading to Tennessee Reward Status at both schools for being in the top 5% of schools for academic growth.
He has been director of schools since July 1, 2022.
New laws passed by the Tennessee state legislature in the spring of 2021 include a new state funding program and a new 3rd-grade retention program.
Stepp and some of his leadership staff will have updates on these programs as well as the expansion of the Career Technical Education program.
Other items of discussion include curriculum and textbook guidelines.
The education of Tennessee’s children is of utmost importance. This forum presents an excellent opportunity to learn about the school district’s successes and challenges and hear how the public can support Cumberland County children, teachers and schools.
The group will collect nonperishable food items to support the student food pantry at TCAT.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.