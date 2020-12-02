The Crab-Orchard Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution had a special Quilts of Valor presentation at their Nov. 19 meeting at Art Circle Public Library in which Marion Conlin, U.S. Navy, was wrapped in a beautiful quilt made by the Crossville Quilters QOV chapter.
Conlin was born in Germany in 1962, and immigrated to the U.S. at the age of 16. She enlisted in the Navy in 1983, and served as a personnelman. During her service in the Navy she has been around the globe, north to south and east to west. She entered boot camp in the eastern U.S. and then was stationed on the West Coast where she served aboard the USS Acadia. She then was stationed further west at Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean and then served at McMurdo Station in Antarctica.
Among her many accomplishments and commendations, she earned three Navy Achievement Awards, the Southwest Asia Service and Antarctic Service medals.
She was promoted to Chief Petty Officer in 2000, the same year she received her citizenship to the country she’d served so well.
She retired from the Navy in 2004, after a stunning 21-year career.
“Marion, come on up here,” Smith said. Then she read her certificate and said, “We’re going to wrap this around your shoulders. The Quilts of Valor Foundation wishes to recognize you for your service to our nation. We consider it a privilege and honor. Though we may never know the extent of your sacrifice and service to protect and defend the United States of America, as an expression of gratitude, we award you this quilt.”
Crossville Quilters QOV group leader Doris Smith was pleased to be able to present Conlin with the beautiful quilt lovingly prepared by hands of the quilters.
“Thank you so much,” Conlin said, beaming.
“Thank you for your service,” Smith returned.
QOV is a non-profit organization whose mission it is to wrap the nation’s heroes in a quilt made with the warmth of appreciation for their service in the U.S. military. Crossville Quilters Chapter QOV has been making and presenting QOV quilts since fall of 2015. In just five years, their chapter has presented over 468 quilts in Crossville and surrounding communities.
For more information on QOV Foundation or to nominate a veteran for a QOV, visit QOVF.org and fill out the form. The request will be submitted through the foundation to the chapter geographically closest to the nominee.
