Need help with a Social Security or Medicare matter? Having difficulties obtaining or renewing a passport?
Fairfield Glade residents don’t have to drive to Cookeville, Knoxville or Nashville to receive assistance.
“One of the numerous activities that Fairfield Glade Resident Services is involved in is a monthly public meeting with representatives from the office of our Congressman, John Rose,” said Phil Birdsall.
In his Aug. 24 FGRS report to the Fairfield Glade Community Club board of directors, Birdsall introduced Rebecca Foster. She is director of Rose’s district operations and oversees his Cookeville office.
Once a month, Foster or a member of Rose’s staff visits the FGRS office at 4929 Peavine Rd., Suite 102, to personally hear from the Cookeville Republican’s Fairfield Glade constituents.
“We are in the Fairfield Glade Resident Services office on the second Thursday of each month from 11 to 12 o’clock,” Foster said.
“Any federal agency that you might be working with or in contact with and just running into issues with communications, we’re more than happy to make an inquiry on your behalf.”
Foster said she and the staff make themselves available to help Fairfield Glade residents navigate through communications with federal agencies.
They include both retirement and disability benefit issues with Social Security and Medicare; assistance with Internal Revenue Service tax filing, refunds and appeals; and work with Veterans Affairs on matters ranging from lost medals and commendations to medical treatment, education and help locating veterans.
Their work with veterans include close contact with the Cumberland County Veterans Service Office in the courthouse.
“Sometimes, if they’re running into roadblocks, they’ll contact us to do a congressional inquiry on a veteran’s case,” Foster said.
Other matters they help constituents are citizenship and immigration, visas and passports, the latter of “which has been a huge thing this past year, just getting passports turned around,” Foster said, “because they’ve been backlogged since COVID, because they didn’t go into the office to the work, like many of our federal agencies.”
Foster or a member of Rose’s staff will be at the FRGS office from 11 a.m.-noon Thursday, Sept. 14.
The Congressman’s Cookeville office is at 321 E. Spring St. Call 931-854-9430 for more information.
