Congressman John Rose fielded questions on taxes, prescription drugs, and Congressional gridlock during a recent town hall held at The Center in Fairfield Glade.
In speaking to about 100 constituents, Rose outlined his primary concerns for the country, including the national debt, federal regulations and losing the rule of law.
“[The national debt] represents a mortgage on the future of this country. It is debt that we are expecting our children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren as far as the eye can see to pay for that,” Rose said.
Rose said the country has allowed itself to become dependent on the federal government and living beyond its means.
“We’re going to have to expect less. It applies to all of us,” Rose said.
He said the government needs to look to the U.S. Constitution for its prescribed functions and role. That’s necessary to reduce spending, he said.
Rose was asked what he was doing to assist constituents suffering with high prescription drug costs.
Rose said he hears similar concerns regularly. He said regulation has stifled the free market for health care and prescription drugs, which he believes has resulted in high prices. A recent bill addressed insulin costs, but Rose said it was “price fixing.”
“It wasn’t fixing the price, it was requiring insurance companies to bear the burden, which we bear through the premiums we pay,” Rose said.
The bill passed the House.
The answer is to increase competition in the marketplace, he said. One way to do that is to reign in Pharmacy Benefit Managers — PBMs.
“What we continue to see is PBMs have gained too much market power. They essentially are setting the price of the drugs that we all need and consume,” Rose said. “They are between you and your pharmacist.”
He said proposals have included changes to federal rules regarding PBMs and working with the Federal Trade Commission to investigate the companies and break up monopolies.
Another constituent asked about laws that require disclosure of environmental, social and governance risks for publicly traded companies.
“Today, the requirement is, if you’re a company and there are environmental, societal and governance issues that would matter to the investor, then the company has a responsibility to report those to you,” Rose said.
But the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is considering rules that would require disclosures regardless of the “materiality” of the information. Rose said the rules would be burdensome to companies.
“We shouldn’t layer on another burdensome regulation that tells companies what they’re supposed to value, what’s important,” he said.
Some states are passing anti-ESG laws, which Rose said he applauded.
Rose also discussed digital currency legislation and a Central Bank digital currency. Proponents focus on the ease of making transactions with digital currency, but Rose said there are drawbacks.
“There are activists saying ‘Wouldn’t it be magnificent if all the banks went away and the government had all of our money?’” Rose said.
There were implications of the access of government to individual or corporation accounts. Rose referenced an initiative called “Operation Choke Point” under the Obama administration that cut off access to banking for “disfavored” businesses and enterprises.
“Our fear is they will go back to the techniques they were deploying through Project Choke Point,” Rose said.
Another question discussed paying for military operations rather than adding those costs to the national debt, as was done in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The questioner noted that the country financed its expenses from World War II and other conflicts through higher taxes on individuals and businesses.
Current budget legislation looks to raise taxes on individuals earning more than $400,000 a year and reinstating the Alternative Minimum Tax so that corporations must pay taxes each year. The constituent referenced data that the income of chief business executives increased 11% in the past year, with an average income of $14.2 million, compared to average workers who saw wages increase 3.5% in the past year. Corporate pre-tax profits were also up 25% for the year.
Rose said that when the country becomes involved in a military action, everyone should “have skin in the game.”
The Iraq and Afghanistan wars left much of the country unaffected, Rose said.
“Our country was borrowing trillions of dollars to pay for those conflicts,” he said. “It strikes me that if we had all been asked to have skin in the game, if we had all been able to see in a measurable way the cost of those oversea wars, it might have caused us to come reconcile sooner.”
He said the U.S. left behind $85 billion in equipment in Afghanistan.
“That’s all on our credit card,” he said.
Rose said the Tax Cut and Jobs Act passed prior to him taking office in 2019, the legislation encouraged companies to bring their assets back to the U.S. The legislation cut corporate taxes from 40% to 21%.
“It was a big issue that we saw American companies leaving the country,” Rose said.
He said that companies reported to not be paying any taxes are doing so by investing in their companies, which qualify them for deductions. Those investments spur economic activity, Rose said.
Rose also address individual tax rates, and shared the questioner’s concern about CEO
pay.
“It’s a fair debate,” he said. “I think right now, some of our regulations for corporations have created a situation where it’s possible for CEO pay to get out of control.”
Rose said he supported entrepreneurs should be able to choose their salaries. But other situations require asking and considering what fair compensation means, he said.
“Most of us today are investors. Are you paying attention as a stockholder? Are you voting to actively respond to how companies are paying their executives? If you’re not, you should be,” he said.
But Rose said higher taxes would not solve the nation’s debt, adding, “We have a spending problem.”
Ten-year projections for the federal budget show a 60% increase in spending, with a $16 trillion deficit over 10 years.
“That’s not sustainable,” Rose said.
Biden proposals called for increased tax revenue, but also called for higher levels of spending, Rose said.
He also noted the Social Security Administration had a surplus every year since 1981, until this past year when it began spending more than taxes provided. Estimates are that the reserve will be exhausted by 2034.
“We’re going to have to expect less and pay more over the years ahead,” Rose said.
Another constituent said governance required each side to offer compromise.
Rose agreed, noting that the divided Congress showed much of the country was “in the middle.”
“Congress is a team sport,” Rose said.
Rose said the Constitution is designed to make it difficult for the federal government to make change.
“It’s messy. It seems like it doesn’t work. But look at what we’ve survived in this country,” Rose said. “I am confident while this seems like the most inefficient form of government, the worst way to do things, it’s better than all the other alternatives.”
Rose said he works each day to cast the vote he has to be as true to his commitment.
“The district I represent is overwhelmingly conservative,” Rose said. “That’s the viewpoint I try to represent every day.”
Rose said he looks for opportunities to compromise, but the current Congress has not offered those opportunities, he said.
Rose represents the 6th Congressional District and is currently in his second term.
He will seek re-election in November 2022.
