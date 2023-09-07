Compassionate Friends of Fairfield Glade meets at 2 p.m. the second Sunday of every month in Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church’s Room 3.
The group is for families grieving the death of a child of any age, from any cause.
When a child dies, the family suffers intense pain and may feel hopeless and isolated. Compassionate Friends offers friendship, understanding and hope to bereaved parents, siblings and grandparents and helps others better assist the grieving family.
Compassionate Friends is a non-profit, self-help support organization. There is no religious affiliation and no membership dues or fees.
The meetings are informal; all family and friends are welcome to attend.
Call Sharon at 931-287-0042 for more information.
