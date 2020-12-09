May the best department win! The gloves are off and the Santa hats are on for Battle of the Badges as Fairfield Glade Fire Chief Bobby Smith and Fairfield Glade Police Chief Michael Williams gear up for the face off of seeing which department has the best bell ringers and raises the most money for The Salvation Army of Cumberland County on Friday, Dec. 11, from 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. at Food City in Fairfield Glade.