If you plan to do your grocery shopping on Friday, Dec. 11, be sure to drop by Food City in Fairfield Glade between 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. with your spare change and watch as Fairfield Glade Police and Fairfield Glade Fire Department vie for the 2020 title of the annual Battle of the Badges.
FGPD and FGFD will be toe-to-toe in a fierce bell-ringing competition for the annual Battle of the Badges to see who can raise more money for The Salvation Army of Cumberland County.
It is the bell ringing season for The Salvation Army’s Kettle Campaign, and a little friendly competition goes a long way toward raising the funds needed for their programs, not to mention bring an added merriment to the campaign.
Every year, The Salvation Army of Cumberland County assists children, serves families and meets the needs of the community during emergency and disaster events.
They are always in need of volunteers, from shopping for children’s needs, getting involved in their Holiday Bell Ringing program, helping with summer camp, assisting their Thanksgiving or Christmas aid programs, or helping with their annual golf tournament. For more information on how to volunteer, contact The Salvation Army Office at 788-3414 or salarmycumbc@volfirst.net, or visit www.salvationarmycrossvilletn.org.
So, come one and come all to make a donation and fill the kettles for The Salvation Army of Cumberland County, all while helping your favorite police and fire departments duke it out to win the Battle of the Badges.
