May the best department win! The gloves are off and the Santa hats are on for Battle of the Badges as Fairfield Glade Fire Chief Bobby Smith and Fairfield Glade Police Chief Michael Williams gear up for the face off of seeing which department has the best bell ringers and raises the most money for The Salvation Army of Cumberland County on Friday, Dec. 11, from 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. at Food City in Fairfield Glade. 

FGPD and FGFD will be toe-to-toe in a fierce bell-ringing competition for the annual Battle of the Badges to see who can raise more money for The Salvation Army of Cumberland County. 

It is the bell ringing season for The Salvation Army’s Kettle Campaign, and a little friendly competition goes a long way toward raising the funds needed for their programs, not to mention bring an added merriment to the campaign.

Every year, The Salvation Army of Cumberland County assists children, serves families and meets the needs of the community during emergency and disaster events. 

They are always in need of volunteers, from shopping for children’s needs, getting involved in their Holiday Bell Ringing program, helping with summer camp, assisting their Thanksgiving or Christmas aid programs, or helping with their annual golf tournament. For more information on how to volunteer, contact The Salvation Army Office at 788-3414 or salarmycumbc@volfirst.net, or visit www.salvationarmycrossvilletn.org.

So, come one and come all to make a donation and fill the kettles for The Salvation Army of Cumberland County, all while helping your favorite police and fire departments duke it out to win the Battle of the Badges.

