The Fairfield Glade Council of Churches invites the public to its Community Thanksgiving Service at 6 p.m. Nov. 23 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 7503 Peavine Rd., Fairfield Glade.
All member churches will participate in this ecumenical service to give thanks for all of the year’s blessings.
Council members said they look forward to seeing their neighbors at this place and time to thank God for the blessed community and all good gifts.
