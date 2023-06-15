The Fairfield Glade Police Department currently has numerous programs in place to promote community relations and the safety and security of residents. The primary programs include the vacation watch program, Silver Alert program, and the resident emergency key program.
The department has integrated a web-based program to unify these programs and provide easier access to the officers and the public. The portal to these programs is available on the department’s website, https://shorturl.at/mxBC1, and through the Community Club’s member website under “My Community/Public Safety/Police Department.”
This software does not eliminate the paper forms should residents wish to submit their information via contact cards. Previously submitted information has been entered into the new software program.
Vacation Watch Program
The Vacation Watch Program is designed for those who leave for an extended period of time, more than three days, and would like their property to be checked. Members of the Fairfield Glade Police Department will make periodic checks on the property and will contact the homeowner of any suspicious or concerning issues.
Keyholder Program
The Keyholder program is designed for residents that live within the Fairfield Glade community to provide the Fairfield Glade Police Department with a key or code to access their residence in the case emergency entry is necessary. The ability to have accessibility to a residence in an emergency will prevent first responders from having to break a door or window and will allow first responders to provide emergency service quicker to the patient/victim.
At-Risk Resident Program
The At-Risk Resident Program is designed for residents who life within the Fairfield Glade Community and who would be at risk of missing due to a pre-existing health condition, dementia or any other intellectual, developmental or physical disability. This program is also designed to provide information to first responders of a resident who may have difficulty with communication if contact is made by a law enforcement officer. This program is imperative to provide first responders with essential information about the missing person to expedite the search and rescue process. This program is for residents of all ages.
