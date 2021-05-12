What is the issue?
Currently, there are more than 2,000 lots owned by the Community Club. The Community Club has taken ownership of these lots because members who owned these lots had stopped paying member dues.
These lots are categorized based on their level of development.
These were the categorizations and numbers of lots owned by the Community Club as of Dec. 31, 2020:
• A2 — Fully Developed (313 lots) — most attractive for building right now
• B1 — Road Only (256 lots)
• B2 — Sewer Only (178 lots)
• C1 — Undeveloped (1436 lots)
What has been done so far?
The Community Club board of directors implemented a voluntary lot transfer program in 2010 whereby any lot that was in arrears for more than two years could be transferred back to the Community Club.
Legal documents supporting the transfer are on file for each lot. The Community Club has also taken back lots where a serious financial hardship can be demonstrated.
The Community Club currently markets and sells these lots to individuals as well as builders, usually as a one-at-a-time transaction.
The Community Club also periodically provides Realtors and builders a list of the lots owned by the Club available for sale.
While these methods have moved some lots into a dues-paying status, the volume of sales have not moved the number of lots as quickly as the board would like.
What is the plan of action?
It is in the best interest of the Community Club to have as many of the Club-owned lots sold to make them dues paying lots as soon as practical. Currently, the board does not know the desirability for construction for each lot that is owned by the Club even though the Club does know the categorization.
Therefore, the first step in developing the strategy will be to assess the ease of building on initially A2, B1 and B2 lots, as these will likely be the most marketable lots in the short term.
Once we have that information, the board’s Lots Committee will develop comprehensive programs that will address how to bring A2, B1 and B2 lots to a dues-paying status for those desirable for building and determine what to do with lots that are assessed to be not desirable for building.
The next step will be to look at all the other lots owned by the Community Club and include in the strategy programs and methods to assess and sell these lots.
Who is doing this work?
The strategy is being developed by the board’s Lots Committee: Treasurer Bruce Cox, Board Member Greg Jones and General Manager Bob Weber, with the assistance of Board Member Misty Galloway.
It will be the responsibility of the board’s Lots Committee to give quarterly progress updates to the board of directors and the community.
These updates will include progress on implementing the strategies, programs, and reporting statistics such as how many lots have moved to a dues-paying status for the quarter and year to date numbers.
The Lots Committee will bring recommendations to the full board for approval.
