With happy-for-you handshakes, warm embraces and mist in their eyes, Fairfield Glade Police Department pulled together to give Chief Michael Williams a memorable send off.
Williams officially resigned his post as of May 1, to start his new appointment as assistant vice chancellor for campus safety and security/chief of police for Tennessee College of Applied Technologies.
The bittersweet farewell gathering was held in his honor at FGPD on Friday to commemorate his successes as FGPD chief and give him the send-off he deserved before taking his new post. Former, new and auxiliary officers and employees of FGPD, members of Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department, Crossville Police and the community gathered to bid him good luck.
“We’re here for one reason, and one reason only,” Williams said. “Let’s eat!”
Then some of the more practical jokers of FGPD pulled the party poppers, giving Williams a start.
As he recovered, everyone got a plate.
“Sad, but happy,” he said with mixed emotion as he made his way around the room to talk to each friend who came.
Williams oversaw the swearing in by Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox and he presented the new badge to Interim Chief Kate Self.
“While it’s a sad day for me, it’s a pleasure and I’m so happy for this to happen to Interim Chief Self,” Williams said. “I’ve asked the Sheriff to swear her in so I could present her the badge.”
After taking her oath, Self said, “On behalf of Fairfield Glade Police Department, I know many of your faces here and I want to thank everybody for being here. It’s a sad day for us, but we are excited for Chief Williams, for this next adventure. His résumé and what he’s done here definitely is the reason why he’s going on to this next adventure with the state. We’re super proud of him ... We have a very strong team and I’m very proud of our team which has been led by Chief Williams.”
Then, turning to Williams, she added, “We are excited to continue to serve you and support you going along this next adventure.”
As a servant of the community, in true form, Williams said that if anyone needed his phone number to get it. He would always be there, even if he didn’t answer right away.
“I will call you back. I promise. Everybody that’s here has been very important to me and I really appreciate it,” he said. “No matter what happens with the next chief — I keep telling them no matter which chief comes in here — they’re going to be better than me, because this place is on fire. We’re building something special here. At the end of the decade, I think we’re going to look back and see that. Would you not agree, Sheriff?”
“I would agree,” Cox said.
He was presented with several recognition plaques and gifts. FGPD came together and got him a shadow box with his medals and patches commemorating his eight years of service to the department and community, noting the evolution of the department Fairfield Glade Security to Fairfield Glade Police Department.
The 911 dispatch center set up a last call from FGPD for Williams. Many members of the department, including Williams, struggled to hold back their tears as Williams radioed central.
“I appreciate your support,” he said.
Dispatch responded that Williams made tough decisions with compassion, listened to the needs of others and a guiding hand for his co-workers and the community and had been given a new opportunity.
“We wish you the best of luck. Thank you, from dispatch.”
Williams was moved by the outpouring of support and encouragement.
“It was very humbling and emotional for me,” said Williams. “In this community, we always turn out and rally around each other, but I don’t expect it for myself. Seeing everyone here, they surprised me. It’s overwhelming. I didn’t know I had so many friends, but I’m so grateful for them. They are what makes this community such a great place to be, and I will carry that with me.”
Self said, “We are going to continue on like it was yesterday … We have to serve and just continue to serve and hopefully do Chief Williams proud for what’s he’s done for this department.”
