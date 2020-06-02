The new monthly Chief’s Report focuses on all recordable incidents from the month prior. There are several areas that we report to the Fairfield Glade Community Club Board of Directors. You will notice that there are statistics for the year to date as compared to the same month the year prior as well as the same month prior. While it is impossible to capture all that we do this should give you a much more clear understanding of the monthly activities your police department does as well as the overall safety of the Fairfield Glade Community Club. If there is a specific issue affecting a certain area you will be notified by e-blast as well as through your neighborhood watch. Keep an eye on our Facebook Page as well, we announce many things to include community events and special events we are participating in. https://www.facebook.com/fairfieldgladepd/ is the address to our Facebook Page.
As we reopen our facilities, it is important to continue to be mindful of your symptoms. If you are not feeling well, it may be the smart thing to stay home and see if your symptoms improve or worsen so you may make an educated guess on going out in public. I for one am glad to see our community opening back up and life coming back to some sense of normalcy. If you will notice, we had fewer traffic citations issued in April of 2020 than 2019. It was nice not having as many cars on the roadway but I would rather have a traffic jam than to lose this great community of ours.
The Fairfield Glade Police Department has canceled many events in the first half of the year but we are still planning on finishing the year strong with our community policing. We will be hosting our annual Car-Fit event, prescription takeback day, as well as the document shredding, coming late summer. We will publish the date once we confirm. In the meantime, you can still drop off any unused prescription medication at the FG Police Department. We will not be having a Citizens Academy in 2020 because of the virus and the time to coordinate our judges, attorneys, guest instructors and VIPs who give a period of instruction are behind in their everyday business. However, we will attempt to have a spring and fall class in 2021.
Scams and scammers never take a break. Fortunately, we have not been hit as hard as we have been in the past but we must still keep our guard up. Contractor Fraud has slowed but with everything opening back up remember, you are taking a chance when you give money upfront and no work has been performed. Most, if not all, reputable companies take money in stages during the process and take a draw after certain things are completed and taking the final payment after completion of the project especially for large projects, but this is good to apply to the smallest of projects. Some highlights to show that we continue to try and prosecute those who take advantage of our population are the arrest of a wanted fugitive from justice who discovered to be wanted out of several states while being very pushy for replacing a resident’s roof and demanding a large amount of money for little work performed on May 8.
As the weather warms up and we have been cooped up indoors, it will be nice to get outside and enjoy the sun. We may forget how powerful the sun can be, especially if we have not been in direct sunlight for a while. Keep hydrated, remember we need water and electrolytes to replace what we lose due to sweating. Stay cool, wear a hat or keep a moist towel around your neck. Dress appropriately, it may be cool in the morning and by lunch, the heat index is well over 80 degrees. Wear sunscreen and replace it often. Wear sunglasses, this will help protect your vision as well as maybe save you from a headache before bed. If you start feeling dizzy or over-exerted, remember to take a break and drink fluids. This will help you avoid heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Remember to use bug spray. Here in the South, we have an incredible amount of hungry mosquitos.
Remember computer safety as well. If a stranger walked up to you and advised you they worked for a computer repair company and they needed your information, would you give it to them? If they walked up to you in Food City and stated that they were going to give you a large sum of cash if you bought them Google Play Cards to pay the taxes on it and that you would receive the money in your bank account, would you spend thousands of dollars on this stranger? I think we know the answer so please be mindful of these emails and phone calls from random strangers promising you something. Imagine if you would do the same thing in person.
We at the Fairfield Glade Police Department hope you enjoy the remainder of 2020 and stay healthy and safe.
