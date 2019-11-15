American Association of Retired Persons sponsored a “Coffee with Cops” event in which the public was invited to Fairfield Glade Police Department to meet with and talk to law enforcement officers from Fairfield Glade Police Department, Crossville City Police and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
“This is an exciting way to connect with our residents,” said Fairfield Glade Police Chief Michael Williams.
Law enforcement isn’t just about protecting and serving; it’s also about what is referred to as “community policing.” Community policing is officers getting to know the people they mean to protect and serve, creating a stronger bond between law enforcement and community members. Community policing is a big part of the law enforcement culture in Cumberland County and especially Fairfield Glade.
With the primary focus of community policing on a safe environment and crime prevention, the principles of community policing close the gap between officers and residents, allowing for local law enforcement officers to engage with residents, encourage partnerships and involving them in keeping their own community safe.
