Over the past several months the Fairfield Glade Board of Directors has extensively reviewed the current Strategic Plan and given serious consideration to what our next steps should include. As part of this process, we would like to recognize those who have served on our Strategic Planning Committee over the years. Their contributions of time, thought and energy are manifested in the successful and highly desirable community that is Fairfield Glade today.
Having completed our review, we have concluded that the Community Club has reached a point in its development that it would benefit from a comprehensive strategic plan prepared by an independent consulting firm, one that is familiar with the club industry and experienced in Property Owner Association business.
Once a strategic planning consultant is chosen, they will operate under the direction of the Board in leading a strategic planning process. Special attention will be given to factors impacting the viability of the Community Club over the next six to 20 years beyond our current year’s business plan.
The process will deliver a Strategic Plan document designed to grow, change, and evolve with time. The plan will be consistent with the Community Club’s mission statement, vision statement, core values, and the social fabric of Fairfield Glade.
Included in the process will be an analysis of emerging trends among communities like ours and an examination of our facility use data along with forecasting future needs. There will be interviews with random community members, leaders and key stakeholders with an impact on community development. You can expect to be surveyed regarding your use of our various amenities. And you may be asked to participate in a focus group. A Members Communications plan will also be a component of this planning process. So you can see the plan is quite comprehensive.
Once the Strategic Plan document is completed, presented to our membership and approved by the Board, it will be entrusted to a newly re-constituted Strategic Planning Committee.
This committee will be charged with annually recommending updates based on new trends, new data and new needs and conditions as they are identified. The Committee will develop and update a work plan to be reviewed annually by the Board.
The Board is confident this Strategic Planning process, coupled with the transition to our newly re-constituted Strategic Planning Committee for ongoing updates and revisions, will provide a well-defined sense of direction for the community. And it will ensure Fairfield Glade will continue as one of the best-value master-planned communities in the United States.
Strategic planning doesn’t count for much unless there is first a strategic vision. It is our looking ahead that brought us to this juncture. But you should know, we also looked to the past. Ben Franklin, had a very simply stated view of this process as he said, “Success is the residue of planning.”
