By Rebekah Beeler
Sun editor
At the Fairfield Glade Community Club Board meeting on July 23, Treasurer Bruce Cox reported on club finances, saying, “The first six months are better than expected.”
Cox added POA operations continue to be a challenge. Cox attributed the June results to increased golf rounds and an increase of patrons at Stonehenge Grille.
Cox reported amenity revenues were still $150,000 below budget in June, bringing the year-to-date amenity revenues to $1.9 million below budget.
Director of Finance Denise Dickinson noted that due to COVID-19, FGCC amenities were closed from March 21-April 30, affecting the amenity revenue. The amenities were reopened as a phased-in approach beginning with phase I on May 1. On May 18, the club moved to phase II and to phase III on June 1. With the reopening of the outdoor pools on June 22, the club progressed to phase IV of their reopening plan.
As the club continued to phased-in amenities and hours, Dickinson said there would continue to be a rise in club revenues.
At this time, however, she said, “We are still not offering a full complement of all our amenities.”
Dickinson reported the POA and amenities capital cash at $2,012,268 and operating cash at $2,107,384. POA and amenities combined yielded overall year-to-date results from operating activities at negative $357,260, a positive variance to budget of $479,424, as Dickinson reported was “$633,000 below where we were at this time last year,” citing the COVID-19 shutdown as the cause.
“Net capital income is positive $1.5 million, a positive variance to budget of $19,000, mainly due to interest income from the investment of capital funds into Certificates of Deposit through the CDARS program,” Dickinson said. “Amenities results from operating activities is negative $1.2 million, a negative variance to budget of $701,000, caused by golf revenue being $1.2 million less than budget and F&B sales $477,000 less than budget.”
Cox said, “We began the year with $1.9 million in POA operating cash…at the end of June, we had $2.1 million of operating cash, an increase of $450,000 from May.”
“We have taken significant actions to reduce our operating expenses including canceling the $165,000 de-silting project and the $650,000 for road paving this year,” said Cox. “Labor is one of our largest expenses. Currently we have 393 active employees, two regular employees on leave, 23 regular employees on furlough and six seasonal employees who have not been recalled. Our labor costs in June were $475,000 positive compared to budget, bringing our labor costs through June to $477,000 positive compared to budget.” Cox continued to say that the senior management team was considering other cost-saving measures, including reducing advertising/marketing cost; reducing the number of road mowing cuts per month; saving in chemical, fertilizer and seed expenditures; and savings in office supplies.
“Total Cash flow is a negative $635,000, including capital income, capital expenditures and debt service,” said Dickinson. “Net cash flow is positive $2.2 million for the period.”
“At this point, we are in a positive cash position,” Cox said.
The following purchase requisitions were also approved at the July 23 Board of Directors Meeting: New Golf Course Restrooms (3) at Druid Hills and Dorchester for $150,000 and Racquet Center Renovations (A&E) for $15,000.
View the June 2020 financial reports on the members website at fairfieldglade.cc under Latest News> 2020 Financial Reports.
