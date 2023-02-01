Fairfield Glade Community Club finished 2022 with a strong financial performance.
Balance sheet review
In Sewer, we have $4,773,589 total cash compared to $3,931,353 at the end of December 2021, which is a positive variation of $842,236.
For the Property Owners Association & Amenities, we have $2,909,776 of capital cash plus $6,494,034 of operating cash for a total of $9,403,810 POA & Amenities cash compared to $7,692,221 at the end of December of 2021 which is a positive variation of $1,711,589 (8).
Cash flow review
Sewer ended 2022 with a positive cash flow of $53,191 (1). Revenue for the year was favorable to budget $198,688, which was mainly driven by increased tap fees for new homes, while expenses for the year were unfavorable by $145,497 due to significant increases in grinder pump costs related to the increase in tap fee revenues plus material and utility cost increases.
Property Owners Association ended 2022 with a positive cash flow of $827,089. This positive cash flow is the result of favorable variances which include more billable lots, increased emphasis on bad debt recovery, open positions not filled, savings on mobilization for desilting and savings on road paving. Major item on the expense side was bad debt write off.
Amenities ended 2022 with a positive cash flow of $59,492. This positive cash flow is the result of favorable variances including golf revenue with golf rounds exceeding budget by 9,383 rounds and savings on leases.
Food and Beverage was negative to budget driven by cost of sales, while Marinas contributed negatively on the expense side with Marina revenues under budget.
Overall POA & Amenities ended with a positive cash flow of $886,581 (4) resulting in a positive cash variance of $327,643 as compared to the budget of negative $558,938.
Fairfield Glade Community Club had a very positive 2022 financial outcome, which included paying off The Center loan, resulting in Fairfield Glade Community Club ending 2022 debt free.
As a result, we are entering 2023 in a very favorable financial position.
Send any questions or comments to brucecoxfgboard@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.