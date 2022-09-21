Once again, we have experienced a year of unprecedented and fundamental change, coupled with uncertainty in the way we live our daily lives.
The year 2022 was supposed to be a year of recovery and a return to normal. Yet every day we continue to experience news cycles dominated with the uncertainty of rising prices driven by continued and unexpected interruptions in the global supply chain and record high inflation rates here at home.
As we stand before you today, we can report that the state of our Community Club is financially strong.
As we finished 2021 and entered into 2022, our financial position was as strong as we have ever been.
We continued to face uncertainty as we moved through 2022, but the strength of our financial position provided us with a variety of financial opportunities.
We took advantage of the opportunity to pay off the balance of the loan on The Center, making the Community Club debt free.
We also took advantage of the opportunity to add an additional $2.5 million to our operating reserves since our annual membership meeting last year.
The reserves now total $5.5 million to provide additional insurance against potential future financial challenges, and we established a new $5.4 million line of credit to provide the Community Club with additional financial resources for future community projects.
We accomplished these financial milestones with no increase in general assessments in 2022.
While we were and remain cautiously optimistic about the future of the economy, we have chosen to hope for the best, but plan for the worst.
As we progressed through 2022, and experienced significant increases in construction costs, we reassessed each of our 2022 planned projects to determine if the project expense was necessary and essential to our operation.
As a result, many of our projects planned for 2022 have either been divided into multiple phases or deferred completely into 2023.
Major Projects
We completed construction on the new Racquet Center building in 2021, and this year we added landscaping and have completed the paving of both Racquet Center parking lots and added a return lane at the north end.
After assessing the initial construction bids for the next phase of the Robin Hood Park expansion project for a pavilion with restrooms, bocce ball courts and hard surface paths we have decided to postpone all work this year.
The timing of our next steps in the process will be deferred to 2023 due to rising construction costs.
We continued to work with the architect and contractor on alternative renovations to update the Heatherhurst snack bar area; however, the cost estimates for the Heatherhurst Clubhouse renovation exceeded our project budget, requiring us to defer actual construction until the end of the 2023 golf season.
We formed a Food and Beverage subcommittee and a Golf subcommittee to work with the Druid Hills Steering Committee on the initial planning process to determine what the next Druid Hills Clubhouse facility should provide for our growing community.
During today’s meeting, we will have an update on the initial land plan proposal. Construction on the first phase of the Druid Hills Golf Complex and Clubhouse is expected to begin sometime in 2023, with additional construction phases scheduled in 2024 and 2025.
The marina dock expansion project was completed, including the addition of 20 slips at the Dartmoor Marina and nine additional slips at the St. George Marina.
The funding for the St. George Marina building project has been re-evaluated, and we will replace the roof this fall and defer that remainder of the project until 2023.
Food & Beverage
In response to comments from our members looking for a variety of dining options, last winter we tried a different approach with some new dining options, using both Stonehenge Grille and The Center.
We offered theme nights like Mardi Gras Night and Island Night on Mondays at Stonehenge Grille. We also held a Christmas brunch at The Center, a New Year’s Eve dinner at Stonehenge Grille, and our Easter brunch at The Center. Mother’s Day was provided by our Stonehenge Grille team at The Center.
As we continue our search for a new Food & Beverage director, we remain focused on operating Stonehenge Grille in a manner that delivers a level of service and quality that our members expect and deserve.
Leadership Transition
This year we experienced a change in leadership in our Fairfield Glade Police Department with the announcement that our Police Chief, Mike Williams, had accepted a position with the Tennessee Board of Regents.
After serving as our interim chief of police, Kate Self, a seven-year veteran of our Fairfield Glade Police Department, was appointed as our new chief of police.
Strategic Planning
The board of directors completed a review of the current community strategic plan earlier this year and gave serious consideration to evaluating what the next strategic planning steps should be for our community.
The board concluded that it is now appropriate to engage an independent professional consulting firm familiar with strategic planning in the club industry to conduct a comprehensive strategic planning engagement.
We prepared a request for proposal and distributed it to a number of consulting firms familiar with strategic planning in the club industry.
We have narrowed the field of respondents to two firms and will be announcing the firm we have chosen shortly.
The strategic planning process will include an extensive community communications plan, benchmarking of like communities for emerging trends, membership participation in member surveys, focus groups, as well as partnering with our new Strategic Planning Committee to transition responsibility for the strategic planning process and maintenance of the strategic plan document designed to evolve over time with our community.
We are focused on ensuring that we embrace a strategy and process that yields a strategic transformation that is relevant to Fairfield Glade’s core values and is specific to where Fairfield Glade needs to go in the future.
These are all extraordinary and exciting opportunities, and we are optimistic and confident that our plans and actions will provide Fairfield Glade with the opportunity to enjoy a future filled with growth and prosperity ensuring that Fairfield Glade will continue to be one of the best-value, master-planned communities in the United States.
We want to thank all the members of our Community Club family. From Bob Weber, our general manager, to the members of our Senior Management Team and to each member of the Community Club team. You have risen to the occasion with unwavering commitment and dedication, and you have made all of us proud.
We continue to be impressed by, and are grateful for, the dedicated service of our 100-plus fellow Community Club members who volunteer to participate on our board advisory committees. Your input and feedback are an essential part of the board’s decision-making process.
To my fellow board members, thank you for demonstrating what an exceptional team can accomplish when faced with exceptional challenges, they deliver exceptional results. Each of you vigorously advocate your point of view as we deliberate, but when it comes time for a decision, we can reach consensus around what is in the best interest of the community as a whole.
Finally, we want to thank each and every one of you, the members of the Community Club who we represent.
You have been resilient, very supportive, and we appreciate the confidence and trust you have expressed in us.
That is our 2022 Year-In-Review.
