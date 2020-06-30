During the American Revolution, the legal separation of the Thirteen Colonies from Great Britain in 1776 actually occurred on July 2, when the Second Continental Congress voted to approve a resolution of independence that had been proposed in June by Richard Henry Lee of Virginia, declaring the United States independent from Great Britain’s rule.
After voting for independence, Congress turned its attention to the Declaration of Independence, a statement explaining this decision, which had been prepared by a Committee of Five, with Thomas Jefferson as its principal author. Congress debated and revised the wording of the Declaration, finally approving it two days later on July 4.
Fairfield Glade Community Church will celebrate Independence Day this year on Saturday, July 4, with its Veteran Flag Ceremony to honor the country’s birthday and to honor those men and women who have served, fought and died for our freedoms and liberties by serving in the armed forces of the United States of America.
The church would like to encourage and invite all citizens to join them at 8 a.m. on July 4 to raise the flags and at 4 p.m. to lower the flags.
As always, the Fourth of July flag presentation will depend on the weather.
