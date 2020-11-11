Whatever it takes.
For a dozen or so years, Fairfield Glade Community Church’s Women’s Fellowship Military Christmas Care Team had led the “Military Christmas Care and Joy” project.
The team’s goal of putting smiles on the faces of deployed soldiers — Air Force, Army, Marines, Navy, and National Guard units — has been hugely supported and successful in the past.
But now, with safety measures, distancing requirements and masks, the team is facing challenges. Team members decided, though, they can do it — whatever it takes — for those who have been sacrificing so much to protect the country.
Because of COVID-19, instead of the large groups of congregants in the past, this year 10 masked and distanced women will gather to assemble, gift wrap and fill 100 care packages with personal, holiday, and snack items requested by the 1st Battalion, 4th Marines, United States Marine Corps, who are deployed aboard ships in the Middle East.
The team has adopted their motto “Whatever it Takes” to encourage them to meet their goal.
Generous donations have been received from a number of area organizations, including Morgan W. Strader Marine Corps League Detachment 1467, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5025, Elks of Cumberland County Lodge 2751, Flowers Bakery and Wyndham Resort.
These, along with congregants’ donations, help defray the cost of shipping and purchasing items to fill to the max the 100 care packages the team is sending.
Those wishing to participate can make donations through the Fairfield Glade Community Church office at 521 Snead Dr. Hours are 8 a.m.-noon weekdays.
In November, the church thanks active-duty military and honors veterans.
Nov. 11 is Veterans Day, and 58 flags will be raised at Fairfield Glade Community Church. Each of these flags was draped over a veteran’s casket and presented to the family of the deceased. These families have entrusted Community Church with their care.
Weather permitting, the public is welcome to drive by and view this magnificent sight.
