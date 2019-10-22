Wednesday, Oct. 23
Annetta Deck
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
noon-1 p.m.
931-484-6790
Fairfield Glade Chess Club
Fairfield Glade Library
455 Lakeview Dr.
3-6 p.m.
931-287-0635
Life Drawing
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$5 model fee
931-707-7249
Stamp Collectors
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
11 a.m.-noon
931-248-6148
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. at Stonehenge Dr.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Pioneer Hall Museum
E. Main St., Pleasant Hill
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Water Aerobics
Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center
128 Stonehenge Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Ewe Can Knit
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
937-558-8684
Thursday, Oct. 24
Three-day paper handcrafting
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
$75/three days, $30/single day
931-210-7006
Guided hike
Byrd Creek Trail at
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
931-484-6138
Stained glass class
Third of four sessions
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-noon
$120/members, $140/guests
931-707-7249
Bluegrass
127 S. Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
5:30 p.m.
Trunk or Treat
Cumberland Auto Center
1540 Interstate Dr.
Cookeville
5:30-8:30 p.m.
Bring a non-perishable food item to donate to families in need
Crossville Chess Club
Dairy Queen
760 N. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
931-287-3765
Friday, Oct. 25
Book, Bling and Bake Sale
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Old-Time German Band
Good Samaritans Society at Fairfield Glade
2 p.m.
Three-day paper handcrafting
(Day 2)
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
$75/three days, $30/single day
931-210-7006
Southern Sunrise
Mega-Bites Karaoke Lounge
31 Confederate Rd.
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
931-707-1907
Fumblebuckers
Pappy’s Place Bar & Grill
1133 Genesis Rd.
9 p.m.
931-337-0703
Marty Haggard
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$29
931-484-6133
Melissa Alesi
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
CCHS vs. Bledsoe County
Football
Cumberland County High School
7 p.m.
SMHS vs. Smith County
Football
Smith County High School
Carthage
7 p.m.
Plateau Origami People
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-3 p.m.
Water Aerobics
Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center
128 Stonehenge Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Saturday, Oct. 26
Cruise-In
Downtown Crossville
2-4 p.m.
Campsite Trunk or Treat
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
5-7 p.m.
Halloween festivities
Cumberland Mountain State Park
Recreation Lodge
24 Office Dr.
Food, owl programs and crafts, pumpkin-carving and costume contests, trunk or treat
3-7 p.m.
931-484-7186
Heritage Day
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Donations accepted
Trash and Treasure Sale
Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center
128 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
931-484-3722
Pallet painting for Thanksgiving
Framing+Art and Craft Supplies
Crossville Outlet Center
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$30
931-210-5599
Three-day paper handcrafting
(Day 3)
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
$75/three days, $30/single day
931-210-7006
Genealogy for Beginners
Class 3: Where to Grow Your Tree
Cumberland County Archives
and Family Heritage Center
95 E. First St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-456-2006
Halloween late skate night
Skate City Crossville
204 Woodmere Mall
6 p.m.-1 a.m.
931-484-0200
Learn Chess
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-484-6790
Raise the Woof Comedy Show
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
6-9 p.m.
$15
Book, Bling and Bake Sale
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9 a.m.-noon
Rapture Woodstock Tribute
Mega-Bites Karaoke Lounge
31 Confederate Rd.
9 p.m.-1:30 a.m.
$2 cover charge
931-707-1907
Billy Mac
Bootleggers Bar and Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E.
8 p.m.-midnight
931-337-0449
Drew Robbins
Pappy’s Place Bar & Grill
1133 Genesis Rd.
9 p.m.-midnight
931-337-0703
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:30 a.m. intermediate
11:30 a.m. advanced
Free
931-484-6790
Sunday, Oct. 27
Eine Kleine Kammer Musik
Pleasant Hill Community Church
67 Church Dr.
7 p.m.
Pioneer Hall Museum
E. Main St., Pleasant Hill
2-5 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 28
Water Aerobics
Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center
128 Stonehenge Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Learn Tai Chi
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
2-3 p.m. intermediate
3-4 p.m. beginners
931-484-6790
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Boy Erased [R]
Rocky Top 10
1251 Interstate Dr.
7-9 p.m.
Free
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald [PG-13]
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
2-4:30 p.m.
931-484-6790
Yoga class
Thunderbird Recreation Center
Off Deer Run Circle
8-9 a.m.
Fairfield Glade Guided Hike
Meet at stop sign across Stonehenge Dr.
9-11 a.m.
931-484-3722
KidBits storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-484-6790, ext. 228
Community Band rehearsal
Stone Memorial High School band room
(Enter at back of building)
2800 Cook Rd.
6-8 p.m.
Open to all instrumentalists
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Earl, Chet and Joe
Social Brew
140 N. Main St.
6-9 p.m.
931-456-2739
Cumberland County Playhouse 2020 Preview
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon-1 p.m.
931-484-6790
Stamp Collectors
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
11 a.m.-noon
931-248-6148
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. at Stonehenge Dr.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Pioneer Hall Museum
E. Main St., Pleasant Hill
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Ewe Can Knit
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
937-558-8684
Water Aerobics
Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center
128 Stonehenge Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Thursday, Oct. 31
Art Great Pumpkin Celebration
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
5-7 p.m.
Costumes encouraged
931-484-6790
Guided hike
Ozone Falls Natural Area
14563 Hwy. 70 E.
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
931-484-6138
Boo on Main
Downtown Crossville
5-8 p.m.
931-484-8444
or 931-787-1324
Boo Bash
Palace Theatre
72 S.Main St.
4 p.m.
931-484-6133
Bluegrass
127 S. Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
5:30 p.m.
Crossville Chess Club
Dairy Queen
760 N. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
931-287-3765
Trunk or Treat
Thunderbird Recreation Center
107 Deer Run Circle
Lake Tansi
5-7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 1
Upper Cumberland
annual craft show
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
931-510-0616
Morgan Clark
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-10 p.m.
931-202-2989
Country Christmas
Cumberland County Elks Lodge
1145 Genesis Rd.
5 p.m.
$15
Terry Henderson
& Regina Stephens
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-8:30 p.m.
$15
931-484-6133
Delnora Reed
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
Jolt
Mega-Bites Karaoke Lounge
31 Confederate Rd.
7:30 p.m.-3 a.m.
931-707-1907
SMHS vs. Friendship Christian
Football
Stone Memorial High School
Lebanon
7 p.m.
CCHS vs. DeKalb County
Football
Cumberland County High School
7 p.m.
Halloween party
with Buck Neked
Bootleggers Bar and Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E.
8 p.m.-midnight
931-337-0449
Plateau Origami People
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-3 p.m.
Water Aerobics
Fairfield Glade Community
and Conference Center
128 Stonehenge Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Saturday, Nov. 2
Crossroads Art & Craft League show
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Author Day 2019
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Genealogy for Beginners
Class 4: Using Ancestry.com and FamilySearch.org
Cumberland County Archives
and Family Heritage Center
95 E. First St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-456-2006
Iris-folded cards for Christmas
Framing+Art & Craft Supplies
Crossville Outlet Center
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
$20
931-210-5599
Country Christmas
Cumberland County Elks Lodge
1145 Genesis Rd.
5 p.m.
$15
Wire-wrapped leaf earrings
Framing+Art & Craft Supplies
Crossville Outlet Center
1-3:30 p.m.
$25
931-210-5599
Club Monster Mash Karaoke
and Costume Party Contest
Mega-Bites Karaoke Lounge
31 Confederate Rd.
7 p.m.-2 a.m.
931-707-1907
Tornado Alley
Pappy’s Place Bar & Grill
1133 Genesis Rd.
9 p.m.
931-337-0703
Taysed and Confused
Bootleggers Bar and Grille
287 Hwy. 70 E.
8 p.m.-midnight
931-337-0449
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:30 a.m. intermediate
11:30 a.m. advanced
Free
931-484-6790
