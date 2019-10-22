Mark It

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Annetta Deck

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

noon-1 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Fairfield Glade Chess Club

Fairfield Glade Library

455 Lakeview Dr.

3-6 p.m.

931-287-0635

 

Life Drawing

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$5 model fee

931-707-7249

 

Stamp Collectors

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

11 a.m.-noon

931-248-6148

 

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. at Stonehenge Dr.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Pioneer Hall Museum

E. Main St., Pleasant Hill

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

 

Water Aerobics

Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center

128 Stonehenge Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Ewe Can Knit

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

937-558-8684

 

Thursday, Oct. 24

Three-day paper handcrafting

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

$75/three days, $30/single day

931-210-7006

 

Guided hike

Byrd Creek Trail at

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

931-484-6138

 

Stained glass class

Third of four sessions

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

$120/members, $140/guests

931-707-7249

 

Bluegrass

127 S. Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

5:30 p.m.

 

Trunk or Treat

Cumberland Auto Center 

1540 Interstate Dr.

Cookeville

5:30-8:30 p.m.

Bring a non-perishable food item to donate to families in need

 

Crossville Chess Club

Dairy Queen

760 N. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

931-287-3765

 

Friday, Oct. 25

Book, Bling and Bake Sale

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

 

Old-Time German Band

Good Samaritans Society at Fairfield Glade

2 p.m.

 

Three-day paper handcrafting

(Day 2)

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

$75/three days, $30/single day

931-210-7006

 

Southern Sunrise

Mega-Bites Karaoke Lounge

31 Confederate Rd.

9 p.m.-2 a.m.

931-707-1907

 

Fumblebuckers

Pappy’s Place Bar & Grill

1133 Genesis Rd.

9 p.m.

931-337-0703

 

Marty Haggard

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$29

931-484-6133

 

Melissa Alesi

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-707-0440

 

CCHS vs. Bledsoe County

Football 

Cumberland County High School

7 p.m.

 

SMHS vs. Smith County

Football

Smith County High School

Carthage

7 p.m.

 

Plateau Origami People

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1-3 p.m.

 

Water Aerobics

Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center

128 Stonehenge Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Saturday, Oct. 26

Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

2-4 p.m.

 

Campsite Trunk or Treat

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

5-7 p.m.

 

Halloween festivities

Cumberland Mountain State Park

Recreation Lodge

24 Office Dr.

Food, owl programs and crafts, pumpkin-carving and costume contests, trunk or treat

3-7 p.m.

931-484-7186

 

Heritage Day

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Donations accepted

 

Trash and Treasure Sale

Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center

128 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

931-484-3722

 

Pallet painting for Thanksgiving

Framing+Art and Craft Supplies

Crossville Outlet Center

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$30

931-210-5599

 

Three-day paper handcrafting

(Day 3)

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

$75/three days, $30/single day

931-210-7006

 

Genealogy for Beginners

Class 3: Where to Grow Your Tree

Cumberland County Archives

and Family Heritage Center

95 E. First St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-456-2006

 

Halloween late skate night

Skate City Crossville

204 Woodmere Mall

6 p.m.-1 a.m.

931-484-0200

 

Learn Chess

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-484-6790

 

Raise the Woof Comedy Show

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

6-9 p.m.

$15

 

Book, Bling and Bake Sale

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m.-noon

 

Rapture Woodstock Tribute

Mega-Bites Karaoke Lounge

31 Confederate Rd.

9 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

$2 cover charge

931-707-1907

 

Billy Mac

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Drew Robbins

Pappy’s Place Bar & Grill

1133 Genesis Rd.

9 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0703

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:30 a.m. intermediate

11:30 a.m. advanced

Free

931-484-6790

 

Sunday, Oct. 27

Eine Kleine Kammer Musik

Pleasant Hill Community Church

67 Church Dr.

7 p.m.

 

Pioneer Hall Museum

E. Main St., Pleasant Hill

2-5 p.m.

 

Monday, Oct. 28

Water Aerobics

Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center

128 Stonehenge Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Learn Tai Chi

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

2-3 p.m. intermediate

3-4 p.m. beginners

931-484-6790

 

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Boy Erased [R]

Rocky Top 10

1251 Interstate Dr.

7-9 p.m.

Free

 

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald [PG-13]

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

2-4:30 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Yoga class

Thunderbird Recreation Center

Off Deer Run Circle

8-9 a.m.

 

Fairfield Glade Guided Hike

Meet at stop sign across Stonehenge Dr.

9-11 a.m.

931-484-3722

 

KidBits storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-484-6790, ext. 228

 

Community Band rehearsal

Stone Memorial High School band room

(Enter at back of building)

2800 Cook Rd.

6-8 p.m.

Open to all instrumentalists

cccband.net

 

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Earl, Chet and Joe

Social Brew

140 N. Main St.

6-9 p.m.

931-456-2739

 

Cumberland County Playhouse 2020 Preview

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon-1 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Stamp Collectors

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

11 a.m.-noon

931-248-6148

 

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. at Stonehenge Dr.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Pioneer Hall Museum

E. Main St., Pleasant Hill

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

 

Ewe Can Knit

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

937-558-8684

 

Water Aerobics

Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center

128 Stonehenge Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Thursday, Oct. 31

Art Great Pumpkin Celebration

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

5-7 p.m.

Costumes encouraged

931-484-6790

 

Guided hike

Ozone Falls Natural Area

14563 Hwy. 70 E. 

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

931-484-6138

 

Boo on Main

Downtown Crossville

5-8 p.m.

931-484-8444

or 931-787-1324

 

Boo Bash

Palace Theatre

72 S.Main St.

4 p.m.

931-484-6133

 

Bluegrass

127 S. Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

5:30 p.m.

 

Crossville Chess Club

Dairy Queen

760 N. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

931-287-3765

 

Trunk or Treat

Thunderbird Recreation Center

107 Deer Run Circle

Lake Tansi

5-7 p.m.

 

Friday, Nov. 1

Upper Cumberland 

annual craft show

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

931-510-0616

 

Morgan Clark

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-10 p.m. 

931-202-2989

 

Country Christmas

Cumberland County Elks Lodge

1145 Genesis Rd.

5 p.m.

$15

 

Terry Henderson

& Regina Stephens

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-8:30 p.m.

$15

931-484-6133

 

Delnora Reed

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-707-0440

 

Jolt

Mega-Bites Karaoke Lounge

31 Confederate Rd.

7:30 p.m.-3 a.m.

931-707-1907

 

SMHS vs. Friendship Christian

Football

Stone Memorial High School

Lebanon

7 p.m.

 

CCHS vs. DeKalb County

Football 

Cumberland County High School

7 p.m.

 

Halloween party

with Buck Neked

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Plateau Origami People

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1-3 p.m.

 

Water Aerobics

Fairfield Glade Community

and Conference Center

128 Stonehenge Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Saturday, Nov. 2

Crossroads Art & Craft League show

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

 

Author Day 2019

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

 

Genealogy for Beginners

Class 4: Using Ancestry.com and FamilySearch.org

Cumberland County Archives

and Family Heritage Center

95 E. First St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-456-2006

 

Iris-folded cards for Christmas

Framing+Art & Craft Supplies

Crossville Outlet Center

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

$20

931-210-5599

 

Country Christmas

Cumberland County Elks Lodge

1145 Genesis Rd.

5 p.m.

$15

 

Wire-wrapped leaf earrings

Framing+Art & Craft Supplies

Crossville Outlet Center

1-3:30 p.m.

$25

931-210-5599

 

Club Monster Mash Karaoke

and Costume Party Contest

Mega-Bites Karaoke Lounge

31 Confederate Rd.

7 p.m.-2 a.m.

931-707-1907

 

Tornado Alley

Pappy’s Place Bar & Grill

1133 Genesis Rd.

9 p.m.

931-337-0703

 

Taysed and Confused

Bootleggers Bar and Grille

287 Hwy. 70 E.

8 p.m.-midnight

931-337-0449

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:30 a.m. intermediate

11:30 a.m. advanced

Free

931-484-6790

