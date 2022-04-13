The Major Capital Projects Committee is seeking one or two additional members to join this important committee.
The purpose of the committee is to coordinate with the stake holders and identify the scope of projects, what the needs are and determine/recommend the most cost efficient and effective way to complete a high-quality project on time and within budget.
You can review the complete charter for the committee on the FGCC member website.
Since formation approximately three years ago, this committee has been actively managing numerous FGCC projects resulting in well-engineered, high-quality projects at the lowest possible cost.
Successful candidates would be team players who have engineering or contractor experience, project management and/or commercial construction experience along with excellent communication and presentation skills.
Applications are available at the Administration Office at 7827 Peavine Rd. or on the Club’s website, fairfieldglade.cc, under member login/admin/board of directors/committees.
Applications should be returned to the Administration Office by April 30.
A résumé is required for this committee and should be attached to the application.
In addition, successful candidates will be required to sign a non-disclosure agreement.
