The Cumberland County United Fund and CoLinx recently celebrated 20 years of partnership, supporting local nonprofits that provide resources for residents.
Marking this milestone, CoLinx Chief Operations Officer Mary Waldo and her fellow CoLinx team members were presented with a beautiful blue glass statue. The statue’s arms are symbolically reaching out to represent how CoLinx reaches out to help the community with their generosity.
Accepting the award, Waldo said, “We are honored to have such a strong partnership with the United Fund and truly grateful for the generosity of our employees and owners that make this possible.”
The award models the United Fund’s motto of “neighbors helping neighbors.”
The inscription on the base of the statue reads, “We applaud CoLinx and CoLinx Employees for 20 Years of Community Giving Totaling $3,085,409.21 through the United Fund from 2001–2021.”
“It is extraordinary that more than $3 million has been invested into our community by the generous hearts of CoLinx employees and their company donation match,” a United Fund release said. “As employee giving through payroll deduction increased, so did CoLinx’s corporate match.
“On behalf of The United Fund, we would like to congratulate CoLinx employees in exceeding their pledges from last year by more than $15,000 for the 2022 campaign, and for CoLinx corporate for matching that amount. By this commitment, it is evident their generosity will continue well into our future,” said United Fund Executive Director Holly Neal.
