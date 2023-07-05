James J. Coleman, center, is the latest Quilt of Valor recipient from the Quilt of Valor Chapter of the Fantastic Quilt Guild.
Chapter members Paula Ochoa, left, and Barbara Patterson present him with the quilt in his Fairfield Glade home. Not pictured is his wife, Joyce.
Coleman enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in April 1965. As a communications center specialist, his duties were to provide communications support for the Department of Defense.
He retired with the rank of master sergeant/E7 in June 1985.
During his 20 years in the Air Force, Coleman served in San Antonio, Texas; Taiwan; Germany; Philippines; El Segundo, CA; and St. Louis, MO.
