Col. James A. Seals served in both the Marines (1940-’47) and the US Air Force (1947-’61). Seals’ 20 years of active military service included picking up dog tags after the attack on Pearl Harbor, serving in major battles such as the Battle of Midway and the Battle of Saipan, working with the Navajo “Code Talkers,” commanded the security detail for the first underwater atomic test at Bikini Atoll in the Marshall Islands, Micronesia and contributed to the building of the arctic Defense Early Warning (DEW) lines from Alaska to Greenland.
He enlisted in the Marine Corps in July 1940. Seals served in both the Marines (1940-1947) and the US Air Force (1947-1961). During his service, Seals thwarted death time and again.
He was stationed at Pearl Harbor when, on Dec. 7, 1941, he’d just disembarked the USS Pennsylvania. He was a mere 200 feet away from the USS Pennsylvania when the Japanese bombed it.
“It was so close,” he said. “I was a PFC in the Marine Corps and my job was picking up dog tags. I spent two days picking up dog tags. Then, you just took it as it come. You didn’t think much about it.”
In the years following his service, Seals said he had to continue not to think about it.
Seals had more than a hand in contributing to the success of the US in WWII’s Pacific Theater as he was the communications director for the South Pacific. After the bombing of Pearl Harbor, Seals was in the first Marines unit in the South Pacific, sent to Midway in the first offensive counter-attack. While on Midway Island, the observation tower he was in was hit by the Japanese and he rode the tower all the way down to the ground. He also contracted and survived yellow fever.
In the Battle of Guadalcanal, Seals was promoted from corporal to captain in a matter of weeks due to attrition.
“I was promoted to second lieutenant and drew one day’s second lieutenant’s pay [before being promoted to captain.] I went from PFC to captain all during that battle. We lost a lot of people there,” Seals said.
Seals rose to the occasion and led his men. While in the Marines, he earned the nickname Capt. “Iron Ass” Seals.
Seals served as a communications officer during the recapture of Guam and became communications director for the South Pacific, where he remained until the end of WWII.
He retired as a captain from the Marines in August 1947. A few months later, in October, he took a commission as a captain in the US Air Force. He worked diligently and was promoted to lieutenant colonel.
