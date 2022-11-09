The 24th annual Coats for the Cold drive is accepting donations of new and gently used coats, jackets and sweaters through Dec. 2.
Drop-off locations include EXIT Rocky Top Realty, Highland Federal Savings and Loan, First National Bank of Tennessee, First Bank, First Farmers & Commercial Bank, Farm Bureau, Cumberland County Fire Department at the fairgrounds, Dr. Donald Hooie’s dental practice, Regions Bank, Smart Bank, Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Crossville, Weichert Realtors-The Webb Agency, Upper Cumberland Federal Credit Union, and One Bank of Tennessee.
Anyone who needs warm clothing may select free items at TCAT’s Building 1 from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
This project is jointly sponsored by Crossville Lions Club, Cumberland County Schools Family Resource Center and TCAT.
Donations are greatly appreciated.
Call Charles Loveday with Crossville Lions Club, 931-456-7642; Lisa Phillips with Family Resource Center, 931-484-6135; or Jena DeMars with TCAT, 931-484-7502, for more information.
