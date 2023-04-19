Cumberland Medical Center recently raised the Donate Life Flag to celebrate National Donate Life Month during a special celebration in support of organ donation, commemorate the generosity of organ and tissue donors, and honor organ transplant recipients.
“Organ donation is special because it touches a variety of lives professionally and personally,” said Shana Wyatt, Cumberland Medical Center chief nursing officer. “I am grateful we can take a moment to reflect and remember how it has impacted us locally.”
National Donate Life Month was established by Donate Life America and its partnering organizations in 2003.
Observed in April each year, National Donate Life Month helps raise awareness about donation, encourage Americans to register as organ, eye and tissue donors and to honor those that have saved lives through the gift of donation.
This year’s theme is “Make a Splash for Donate Life Month,” which was inspired by the natural world of a pond coming to life in the spring. Frogs (and toads) are a sign of healing and renewal, and water lilies represent hope. The lily pads on the surface of the pond are part of a much larger planted root below the water. The water lily plant is a reminder of the support and collaboration needed for hope to bloom.
The Donate Life event was held in collaboration with Tennessee Donor Services. Some of the more recent donation and transplantation statistics are:
• In 2022, more than 42,000 transplants from 21,300 donors brought renewed life to patients and their families and communities.
• More than 100,000 people are waiting on the national transplant waiting list for lifesaving organ transplants.
• 60% of patients awaiting lifesaving transplants are minorities.
• Another person is added to the national organ transplant waiting list every nine minutes.
• 17 people each day while waiting for a transplant. 6,388 transplant candidates died in 2021 while on the national transplant waiting list.
• 85% of patients on the waiting list are waiting for a kidney. The average waiting time for a kidney from a deceased donor is three to five years. A kidney from a living donor offers patients an alternative to years of dialysis and time on the national transplant waiting list (the living donor’s remaining kidney will increase in size, doing the work of two healthy kidneys).
• 11% of patients waiting are in need of a liver. Living donation of part of the liver can help these patients (the remaining portion of the donor liver will regenerate and regain full function).
• More than one-third of all deceased donors are age 50 or older; 7% are age 65 or older.
• More than 2.5 million lifesaving and healing tissue transplants are performed each year, offering patients a new chance at healthy, productive, and normal lives.
• A single tissue donor can help more than 75 people.
• More than 85,600 corneal transplants help to restore sight each year.
Those who are interested in becoming an organ donor are encouraged to discuss their decision with their loved ones.
Register to become an organ donor during driver’s license renewal. A small red heart appears on the organ donor’s driver’s license.
Those who don’t have a red heart on their license can register online at donatelifetn.org or call 1-877-552-5050.
