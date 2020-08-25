Cumberland Medical Center’s Chief Financial Officer April VonAchen, left; Nora Hammac, RN, assistant nursing supervisor, center; and Sunshine Gunter, building maintenance supervisor delivered boxed lunches on CMC’s behalf to the Cumberland County Health Department staff in recognition of their ongoing diligence to provide drive thru COVID-19 testing. “It’s amazing to watch everyone doing their part to help prevent the potential spread of COVID-19,” said VonAchen. “We are fortunate they are providing this vital community service.”
CMC appreciates Health Department
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Morris Dean Smith, 79, of Pleasant Hill, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Cumberland Medical Center. He was born May 20, 1941, in Crossville, son of the late Herman Elmer Smith and Audie Marie (Stone) Smith. After serving his country in the Air Force, Morris worked many jobs over the …
Billy G. Taylor, 87, of New Boston, MI, passed away on Aug. 18, 2020. He was born on June 17, 1933, in Rector, Arkansas. Billy was the beloved husband of the late Arbutus; loving father of Rick, Cathy and the late Mike; dear stepfather of Don, Rick, Steve and Conda; dearest grandfather of Em…
Helen Marie (Mathis) Crain, 86, of Crossville, went to be with her heavenly father on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Helen was born on Feb. 17, 1934, in the Sequatchie Valley. She was the daughter of the late Gene Mathis and Mae Brady. Helen was the wife of the late Oren Lee Crain of Crossville. The…
Phyllis Breyer, 83, of Crossville, passed away Aug. 21, 2020. She was born Dec. 26, 1936, in West Frankfort, IL, the daughter of Joseph and Angela Wiggins England. She worked many years in education and retired from the medical field as a CNA. She was also a member of Crossville Seventh-Day …
