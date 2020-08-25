CMC Provides 50 Lunches to Cumberland County Health Department 8.10.20.jpg
Photo submitted

Cumberland Medical Center’s Chief Financial Officer April VonAchen, left; Nora Hammac, RN, assistant nursing supervisor, center; and Sunshine Gunter, building maintenance supervisor delivered boxed lunches on CMC’s behalf to the Cumberland County Health Department staff in recognition of their ongoing diligence to provide drive thru COVID-19 testing.  “It’s amazing to watch everyone doing their part to help prevent the potential spread of COVID-19,” said VonAchen. “We are fortunate they are providing this vital community service.” 

