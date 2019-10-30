Overall the Club is still very strong financially.
Sewer Cash at $2 million, PP&E at $11.2 million and Equity at $13 million.
POA & Amenities Cash at $4.7 million, PP&E at $35.1 million and Equity at $35.9 million.
Sewer:
1. Results from Operating Activities is positive $714,000, a $103,000 positive variance to budget, and a $78,000 positive variance to Actual last year. This is mainly due to an increase in Tap Fees and Commercial Sewer Service with a reduction in repairs and maintenance spending.
2. Net Capital Income is positive $315,000, $117,000 better than budget due to Sewer Availability Fees for Chestnut Ridge & Capacity Fees.
3. Excess Revenue over Expenses is a positive $1 million, a positive $221,000 variance to budget and a positive $169,000 variance to Actual for the same period last year.
4. Net Cash Flow after capital expenditures and debt principal is a positive $236,000.
POA & Amenities Results from Operating Activities is positive $887,000, a positive variance to Budget of
$863,000, and a positive Variance of $801,000 to Actual for the same period last year.
Net Capital Income is positive $2.1 million, a positive variance to budget of ($96,000) due to lower than
anticipated Lot Merger Fees and a loss on the disposal of capital assets.
Overall cash flow is a positive $740,000 including capital income, capital expenditures and debt service.
POA
1. POA Results from Operating Activities is positive $561,000, a positive variance of $652,000 to budget
and a positive variance of $270,000 for the same period last year.
2. Net Cash Flow is positive $2.1 million for the period.
Amenities:
1. Amenities Results from Operating Activities is positive $326,000, a positive variance to budget of
$211,000, and a positive variance of $531,000 to Actual for the same period last year.
2. Net Cash Flow is negative ($1.4 million) for the period.
3. Food & Beverage subsidy is ($334,000), a positive variance to budget of $122,000, and a positive variance of $174,000 to Actual for the same period last year. The positive variance to budget for this year is primarily due to wages. The reduction in wages is due to our GM acting as our Food & Beverage Director this year, other labor efficiencies and a lower cost of sales.
4. Golf Results from Operating Activities is a positive $825,000, a positive variance to budget of $35,000, and a positive variance of $301,000 to Actual for the same period last year. This was mainly due to increased revenue and lower cost of sales.
