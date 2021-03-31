Fairfield Glade Community Club Treasurer’s Report through Feb. 28 shows the Club continues to be in a strong financial position.
Balance Sheet Review
In Sewer, we started the year with $3,039,489 of cash and ended February with $3,276,163 of cash in Sewer compared to $2,528,791 at the end of February 2020, which is a positive change of $747,372.
For the Property Owners Association, we started the year with $2,561,195 of capital cash and ended the month of Febru-ary with $3,066,022 of capital cash.
For operations, we started the year with $3,691,477 of operating cash and ended the month of February with $4,229,054 of operating cash. In total for POA, we started the year with total cash of $6,252,672 and ended February with $7,295,076 compared to $5,303,428 at the end of February of 2020, which is a positive variation of $1,991,648.
Cash Flow Sheet Review
Sewer continues with strong results and a positive variance to budget of $27,091 driven by reduced grinder pump maintenance and overall maintenance materials cost reductions.
POA Net Operations were positive to budget by $179,906.
The major contributors to the positive variance were higher than expected assessment revenues and program sponsorship fees in addition to under budget expenses in Marketing and Events and Community Maintenance wages and operating supplies.
Amenities Net Operations was positive $11,341.
The major contributors were increased revenues from pickleball and reduced CCC expenses driven by lower wage costs.
Overall, POA and Amenities Operations were favorable by $191,247, continuing the good performance from January.
