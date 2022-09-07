Despite continued increases, Fairfield Glade Community Club Treasurer Bruce Cox said the Club’s financial results continue to be strong and forecasts a year-end positive variance to budget as he presented the Club’s financial report through the end of July at the August board meeting.
In FGCC President Ken Flierl’s report, he stated the board has begun its budgeting process for 2023 but faces challenges due to “ongoing supply chain challenges and the record level of inflation.”
The Club expects approximately $1 million in additional expenses with increases in wages, cost of living, and supplies.
Flierl added that the Club intended to offset the anticipated expenses in the 2023 budget by leveraging all the Club’s revenue streams, rolling over 2022 surpluses and re-evaluating amenity fees and other strategies.
Looking at the balance sheet through July, Cox reported that the Club had $4,501,322 in total sewer cash, compared to $4,390,275 in June and $3,580,758 at the end of July last year, which landed sewer in a positive variance to the budget at $920,564. He continued, reporting that POA and amenities had $2,554,041 of capital cash in addition to $6,820,009 of operating cash, which ended July with a positive variance at $9,374,050, compared to $8,618,304 in June and $7,034,368 this time last year.
For cash flow, Cox reported an increase in tap fees for new home starts had sewer at a positive-to-budget year-end forecast of $36,464. However, Cox warned that sewer has also seen increased costs for materials, including grinder pumps and parts.
He said POA was also set toward a positive year-end forecast of $611,815, adding that unfilled open positions accounted for much of the savings and reduced bad debt.
“On the expense side, we continue to see higher-than-expected insurance and utility costs, which are the major expense increases,” he said.
Amenities is also expected to have a positive year-end variance to budget of $60,364, with golf driving the bulk of the of the positive forecast.
FGCC General Manager Bob Weber reported that year-to-date golf rounds were about 86,100, which was about 4,100 more rounds than budget. The average rounds per course per day were 114 this year, compared to 116 in 2021.
Barbara Storer reported that so far this year, Wyndham had 34,320 timeshare visitors. Through July, Wyndham welcomed 2,073 visitors and timeshare revenues contributed 13% of like revenue at $789,904.
While there were no dues increases in 2022, Flierl noted that the board may also re-evaluate the amenity usage fees as a strategy to “minimize any community-wide assessment increase.”
Flierl said, “It is important to remember that in 2022 there was no community-wide assessment increase. The economic challenges we will face as we develop the 2023 budget will be significant.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.