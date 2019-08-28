The following is the Fairfield Community Club Financial Report through July 2019 as presented to the Fairfield Glade Board of Directors at the Aug. 22 meeting.
Overall the Club is still very strong financially.
Sewer Cash was at $2.1 million, PP&E at $11.3 million and Equity at $13.0 million. POA & Amenities Cash was at $4 million, PP&E at $35.3 million and Equity at $35 million.
Sewer
1. Results from Operating Activities is Positive $561,000, a $46,000 positive variance to budget, and a $45k positive variance to actual last year. This is mainly due to a reduction in repairs and maintenance spending.
2. Net Capital Income is positive $259,000, $106,000 better than budget due to sewer availability fees for Chestnut Ridge and capacity fees.
3. Excess Revenue over Expenses is a positive $820,000, a positive $152,000 variance to budget and a positive $103,000 variance to actual for the same period last year.
4. Net Cash Flow after capital expenditures and debt principal is a positive $219,000.
POA and Amenities
Cash flow is positive $125,000, a positive variance to budget of $309,000, and a negative variance of $141,000 to actual for the same period last year. Net Capital Income is positive $1.6 million, but a negative variance to budget of $53,000 due to lower than anticipated Lot Merger Fees. Overall, cash flow is a negative $137,000 including capital income, capital expenditures and debt service. POA
1. POA Results from Operating Activities is positive $251,000, a poositive variance of $175,000 to budget and a negative variance of $530,000 for the same period last year.
2. Net Cash Flow is Positive $1.3 million for the period.
Amenities
1. Amenities Results from Operating Activities is negative $125,000, a positive variance to budget of $134,000, and a positive variance of $388,000 to actual for the same period last year.
2. Net Cash Flow is negative $1.5 million for the period.
3. Food & Beverage subsidy is $298,000, a positive variance to budget of $83,000, and a positive variance of $123,000 to actual for the same period last year. The positive variance to budget for this year is primarily due to wages. The reduction in wages is partially due to FGCC general manager acting as our Food & Beverage Director this year.
4. Golf Results from Operating Activities is a positive $295,000, a positive variance to budget of $36,000, and a positive variance of $246,000 to actual for the same period last year. This was mainly due to lower labor and chemical, fertilizer and seed expenses, which are mainly timing differences.
The financial report and balance sheet can be reviewed on the FGCC member’s website under “Financial Info.”
