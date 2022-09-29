Fairfield Glade Community Club held its annual meeting on Sept. 16, outlining the club’s year-in-review finances, capital projects and announcing the election results for the Director-At-Large seat.
Following the 2020 pandemic, FGCC Board President Ken Flierl said this year was “supposed to be a year of recovery,” but instead found that inflation and supply chain issues ensued.
Highlights for 2021 included the board voted to move $2.5 million from the operational budget into operational reserves which now stands at $5.5 million. They also secured a $5.4 million line of credit should it be needed.
Flierl said, “We hope for the best and plan for the worst.”
The club also paid off the Stonehenge loan a year early.
“When you have over $5.5 million in reserves and POA, and you have no debt, it’s not a bad place to be,” said FGCC Board Treasurer Bruce Cox.
Currently, the club is debt free, and the debt service of about $30,000 per month that it was paying is now being accrued in operational reserves, a flexible fund and can be used for future needs from repairs to capital projects, like Druid Hills.
Cox said that the club’s independent audit by Coulter & Justice, PC, rendered a clean report for 2021, adding it to the roster of clean reports from independent auditors for 2018, 2019 and 2020. The club’s internal finance controls, also evaluated by Coulter & Justice, PC, included: distinct segregation of duties, like bank reconciliation, receipts and payables, to be handled by different staff and reviewed by the club’s controller and director of finance; requiring two signatures on checks $100,000 or higher; annual background checks for all authorized signers; and board president and/or treasurer must approve all investments.
“That is significant because we want to make sure that there are checks and double checks on everything we do with your money,” Cox said. “That’s what this is all about.”
Cox went over the significant capital expenditures, noting that the club was “financially strong.”
The significant expenditures were for capital projects, such as: Racquet Center renovations, Stonehenge Clubhouse renovations, Robinhood Park phase 1 improvements, Heatherhurst pro shop and restroom redo, The Grove phase 1, three golf restrooms at Druid and Dorchester, salt storage building, Druid Hills golf carts, sewer engineering study and expansion of collection system. Two of the significant projects, the salt storage building and golf restrooms, exceeded their individual budgets by about $42,000. However, overall, the total budget for the projects was about $3.5 million and the club spent about $3.4 million, with a positive variance to budget of $105,721.
Tom Racklyeft asked Cox for clarification, “Of the $5.5 million in reserve … So, since the dues were increased, we had a budget surplus that allowed us to push that money into the reserve?”
“Correct,” Cox agreed.
John Wigington asked, “If we have $5.5 million in reserve, what is the established figure that the board would like to get to to have in reserve so that we say, ‘Ok, we’ve got enough,’ and at that point we don’t have to increase the assessments anymore?”
Cox answered, “That is a great question, John. In fact, we are going to send out an RFP to have somebody external come in and do a reserve study. We have done an internal reserve study, and now we’re going to have somebody come in and do it. So, next year I can answer that question specifically, and we’ll know then how much POA reserves we need to have.
“Where I am personally, John, is that when we get this study done and… let’s say they say, ‘You need $3 million,’ then I’ll figure out how best I want to invest that other $2.5 million in capital to pay for capital projects versus borrowing money and paying interest. So that’s kind of where I’m headed.”
The independent audit results, annual meeting video and treasurer’s report are available for viewing on the membership website at fairfieldglade.cc.
