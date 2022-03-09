As our Fairfield Glade human population grows, so does our dog population. Your dog could be one of dozens in your neighborhood. It is a common sight to see our neighbors walking dogs on trails and roadways, and it is natural that our pets relieve themselves during these walks.
While on these walks, most of us pick up our pet’s waste; however, there are many who, for a variety of reasons, do not. It is unfortunate that some of us think it is acceptable to leave it where it landed, but dog waste left behind is, pardon the pun, a pet peeve of Fairfield Glade residents.
Fairfield Glade Community Club has a Pet Nuisance Policy that addresses pet waste:
“In accordance with generally accepted sanitary guidelines and the practice of responsible pet ownership, do not permit your dog or any dog under your control to defecate along sidewalks or roadways, on public property, or on any private property without immediately collecting and disposing of the feces in a sanitary manner. Disposal should not occur on undeveloped lots, common property, or public rights-of-way.”
What’s the big deal? Why do I need to pick up my pet’s waste?
1. The Community Club’s Pet Nuisance Policy requires it
2. It is common courtesy
3. Pet waste smells bad
4. Pet waste is toxic for grass
5. Pet waste is a human health hazard
Pet waste is ugly, smelly, and poses a health risk. Be a good neighbor and pick up your pet’s waste. Be prepared to perform this responsibility by having a plastic bag with you. Pet waste bags are inexpensive and available at every pet store.
Be a good citizen. Be a good pet parent. Take a few minutes to pick up after your dog. You will be following our Club’s Pet Nuisance Policy, you will be a good neighbor, and you will be doing your part in helping our environment, one piece of poop at a time. You can learn more about our Club’s policies on the Member site by following: fairfieldgladeresort.com>member login>admin>approved policies>pet nuisance policy
