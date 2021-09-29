Christ Lutheran Church in Fairfield Glade held its inaugural memorial golf tournament at Dorchester Golf Club on Sunday, Sept. 19, in honor of the late Dick Shilling and raised money in his name for Cumberland County Playhouse’s Triple Threat theater arts education program, of which he was especially passionate.
Bryce McDonald, CCP Producing Director/CEO, said, “Dick Shilling was a valued volunteer and board member at CCP for 17 years. Dick also knew the power of arts education for the future of our children.”
Shilling’s wife, Mary, was in attendance and was brought to tears by the performance of CCP T3 Glee singing “Thank You for the Music,” “Seize the Day” and “Million Dreams.” She was touched as well by the kind words and remembrances of her husband by McDonald and CCP Education Director and T3 Glee Director Weslie Webster.
Tournament organizer Gary Deierlein wrote in a church newsletter, “Dick loved The Playhouse and dedicated his time and leadership to this group,” and noted the “awesome and uplifting” performance of T3 Glee to kick off the tournament.
“Everyone was more than impressed with this display of talent,” Deierlein said.
It was said that Shilling would have been playing golf in the rain if he were still here and that he would be smiling down on all those helping to raise money for The Playhouse T3 program in his memory.
It was also mentioned that whatever the need was, Shilling was willing as he had a history of offering his helping hands to any project at the Playhouse, from helping CCP players run lines to planting flowers.
“He believed strongly in the Playhouse’s mission, its value to the economic growth of Cumberland County,” McDonald said. “He was passionate about all things Playhouse and never missed a show! He gave countless hours as an usher, buildings and groundskeeper, ambassador, house manager, fundraiser, and Playhouse superstar! We miss him dearly!”
The Playhouse was special to Shilling, as was Shilling to the community. His CLC, FG and CCP families were grateful for a day to come together and remember him.
“Dick was the epitome of everything a volunteer is,” McDonald said before reading the definition of volunteer followed by a beautiful poem “Speak Their Name.”
Despite the relentless rain, the exceptional turnout had 55 tournament golfers eating box lunches at Dorchester Golf Club before the extra soggy day lent players out to playing in puddles. Golfers only got about three holes into tournament play before deciding to take a rain check for another day and going ahead with the silent auction and other tournament activities in the dry.
However, the generous sum raised by the tournament was a blessing above and beyond for the CCP T3 program.
“We consider this quite a success, even with the rain trying to interfere,” Deierlein continued.
Even though he considered the rain to have won the tournament, really CCP T3 was the big tournament winner with the support of the CLC council, congregation and golfers.
“In total, what tangible evidence to our commitment of caring, as set forth in our mission statement,” Deierlein said, thanking everyone from the tournament volunteers, sponsors, players and organizers.
CLC hopes to make the memorial tournament an annual event, each year designating a new honoree to remember and choosing a charitable organization they were passionate about to benefit.
