Gary Clauson, bus driver for The Center, is the February recipient of the Extra Mile Award.
Gary was nominated for this award for acts above and beyond his job.
When Gary decided to accept the role of bus driver at The Center, he was tasked with renewing his CDL license. When he went to try and renew his license, he was advise that due to a new Tennessee law passed in February 2022, he could not just renew the CDL, but would instead have to start as if he were a beginning driver, meaning attending school and passing a driver’s test.
Gary took it upon himself to find a way to get his CDL renewed at a reasonable price at a shortened period to save The Club hundreds of dollars in the process. He spent months on the phone following one lead after another — all this was on his own time.
He has since successfully completed the training, received his CDL, and is now able to drive our larger bus for any function.
Gary has now taken on the responsibility during his spare time to get our other driver certified by teaching him the materials and providing the lessons necessary for the driver to test without attending school. This is another significant cost savings to the company!
Thank you, Gary, for going the extra mile to serve not only The Club but your fellow coworkers.
