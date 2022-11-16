Santa and Mrs. Claus (whom some say bear an uncanny resemblance to Rick and Cindi Leber) will be ringing bells again in Fairfield Glade for this year’s Salvation Army campaign.
They will be ringing 4-6 p.m. every weekend until Christmas at Fairfield Glade Food City on Peavine Rd.
Other Fairfield Glade bell ringers will include representatives from the Fairfield Glade police and fire departments, Methodist Men’s Club, Fairfield Glade Rotary and Lions clubs, area Masons and Shriners, Neighborhood Watch units, and community citizens.
All proceeds will assist the Cumberland County Salvation Unit in providing youths in receiving food, clothing and toys celebrating this Christmas season.
Those wishing to volunteer as bell ringers this year are asked to call 931-248-1760 to help in Fairfield Glade or 931-788-3414 to assist in Crossville.
