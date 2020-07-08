Join Cindy Howson to learn how to do decorative tole art for Christmas.
She will be teaching in acrylics in demonstrating how to bring to life a snowman, Santa and other fun art.
Students will be taught from start to finish how to make a piece of art they can display year after year.
The class will July 9, 16 and 23 in Plateau Creative Arts Center at 451 Lakeview Dr., Fairfield Glade.
The cost is $90 for members and $105 for non-members. A materials fee of $15 per attendee covers the materials needed for the project as well as the use of the tools and handouts needed for the class.
The class is limited to six students; a minimum of three students is needed to hold the class.
Register by calling 931-707-7249 or stopping by the Arts Center at 451 Lakeview Dr.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization and an equal opportunity provider.
