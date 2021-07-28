On July 19-20, members of the veteran service organizations in Cumberland County met at the Crossville American Legion Post to fill boxes with grocery items, including canned goods, pies and turkey breasts, for area veterans and their families who are going through difficult times.
The food drive was an initiative of the Cumberland County Veterans Assistance Council. Flowers Bakery supported the food drive with a donation and a local U-Haul company provided the boxes. Items were also provided by an anonymous donor. The boxes were packed over two days, then transported to the Cumberland Good Samaritan Society on 10th Street in Crossville, who partnered with the Council to identify veterans in need. They provided their walk-in chill box for storage before distributing to 23 veterans and their families.
The Council is a non-profit 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization that meets once a month. It exists to help veterans who have sacrificed unselfishly for the security of the United States. It is led by Coordinator Jack Fogel, with Julie Fogel as treasurer. Any honorably discharged veteran in Cumberland County may request assistance by contacting Veterans Service Officer Garry Blaisdell. Blaisdell will refer a veteran requesting financial assistance to the Council. A Council member will interview the veteran and determine the amount of assistance, if any, they can provide. If approved, funds will be paid directly to the vendor/creditor. The bylaws limit the amount of financial assistance to $300 per request, and no more than one request of the same type may be made within a six-month period; however, additional assistance may be available from one of the veteran service organizations.
Members of the Council are volunteer leaders of local veterans organizations, including the American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, Fleet Reserve Association and its Ladies Auxiliary, Korean War Veterans, Marine Corps League, Military Officers Association, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Vietnam Veterans of America, and the Elks Lodge Veterans Association.
A veteran or veteran’s widow needing assistance may call Blaisdell at 931-456-0090 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays. While each veterans service organization donates to the treasury, private donations are welcome and will be accepted at One Bank of Tennessee, formerly the Cumberland County Bank, or mail to Cumberland County Veterans Assistance Council, P.O. Box 1006, Crossville, TN 38557.
Make checks payable to the Cumberland County Veterans Assistance Council.
